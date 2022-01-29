How appropriate that the landmark was reached at Cheltenham and, even if it was not at the famous Festival that Chantry House provided winner number 4000 for JP McManus, it was still in one of the course’s most stellar prizes.

McManus – and stories about his exploits in the winners’ enclosure and betting ring – have become part of Cheltenham’s DNA over the decades since Mister Donovan provided an initial Festival success in what is now the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in 1982. In fact, headlines were being made well before what was described as the “badly needed” victory by Mister Donovan as attempted gambles on ‘bankers’ in the green and gold silks – copied from his much-loved Southern Liberties Gaelic football club in his home city of Limerick – notably Jack Of Trumps and Deep Gale, went astray as the horses crashed to the Cotswold turf. Since then, a record nine Champion Hurdles, three with the incomparable Istabraq, have followed plus a Cheltenham Gold Cup though it has been some of the most heavily supported undercard winners – Danny Connors in the 29-runner Coral Golden Hurdle of 1991 always sticks in my mind – that have ensured the 70-year-old’s place as a jump racing folk hero.

At Aintree there have been two of the highest profile Grand National victories of the modern era, with Don’t Push It, AP McCoy’s first after many near-misses in 2010, and Minella Times ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the first female rider to be successful in 2021. But over the years they have come big and small – and keep on coming – to the extent that numbers of horses in training are counted in hundreds, and trainers and jockeys being supported in many dozens. It being late January – though mild enough to be spring – McManus himself was not here at Cheltenham to witness Chantry House’s hard-fought success (having not jumped especially fluently or taken command until late on); instead he preferred the guaranteed heat of Barbados, but was well-represented, by son John and former champion jockey AP McCoy who partnered so many of the 4000.

