Leading owner JP McManus celebrated his 4000th winner when Chantry House won the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

McManus, the current champion jumps owner in both Britain and Ireland, has had some giants of the sport carry his familiar green-and-gold-hooped silks over the years, including the legendary Istabraq, a three-time winner of the Champion Hurdle. Istabraq - who also won the SunAlliance Novices' Hurdle - provided four Cheltenham Festival victories for McManus, whose incredible 67 wins at the meeting is easily a record for an owner. It is 40 years since McManus registered his first Cheltenham Festival victory with Mister Donovan, who landed a gamble and reportedly netted his owner £250,000 in the 1982 SunAlliance Novices' Hurdle.

McManus, a former bookmaker himself, has had some titanic tussles with the layers over the years and his battles with 'fearless' Freddie Williams have gone down in folklore - on one day at the 2006 Festival McManus won more than £900,000 after victories for Reveillez and Kadoun in his colours. Among a host of big-race wins, McManus, 70, has won the Grand National on two occasions, with Don't Push It, who gave retained rider Sir Anthony McCoy a first win in the race in 2010, and Minella Times, who won under Rachael Blackmore last season. Synchronised provided his sole Cheltenham Gold Cup success in 2012 but he has won the Champion Hurdle a record nine times. McManus was leading owner in Britain for the 14th occasion last season, while he was champion owner in Ireland for the first time since 2013/14 and an 18th time in total.