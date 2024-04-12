Jonbon won the My Pension Expert Melling Chase at Aintree | report and free video replay.

Jonbon (11/10 favourite) completed a Grade 1 hat-trick for owner JP McManus in the My Pension Expert Melling Chase at Aintree.

McManus had already seen Inothewayurthinkin and Mystical Power carry his silks to victory, both doing so in more convincing fashion than Jonbon on this first run over two and a half miles. The smart two miler was a little scruffy at a couple of fences on the far side but took the fourth last well to close right up on the field. Easy Game had already been pulled up by then and Envoi Allen was adrift, running below his best but Conflated was in the process of running a fine race and kicked at the top of the straight to go a length or two up on Protektorat and Jonbon as Pic d'Orhy weakened. It looked as though Jonbon could be in trouble at that stage and he didn't appear to be doing anything easily; just as he got on terms with Conflated, Protektorat started to hit his stride on the outside and close the pair down on the run to the last. Jonbon's jump didn't look pretty but he hit the ground running whereas it took Protektorat a stride or two to go through the gears again and the three settled down to duel it out on the run to the line. Speed may previously have been deemed to be Jonbon's forte but the eight-year-old had to be really tough - as well as staying the trip well - to keep two smart and hardy rivals at bay. Conflated held on for second, a length and a quarter down on the winner but the same clear of Protektorat in third.

"Incredibly satisfying," said winning jockey Nico de Boinville. "There were question marks against him throughout the season. "It was a bit cat and mouse early doors, everyone was trying to get a position, you had to be brave and to be fair he found every single stride, he slotted in nicely and I thought he stuck it out all the way. It was (a test for him on that ground) and he proved he can do it. "The last was probably his worst jump but apart from that he was foot-perfect. He's shown what a true classy animal he is." He went on to pay tribute to Jonbon's former rider Aidan Coleman who recently announced his retirement from riding due to injury. “I’d like to give a special mention to Aidan because it would have been his ride this season, I wish him all the best in his retirement.” A delighted Nicky Henderson said: "That was a great race. They're the best horses at that distance probably. He had to dig very, very deep. He was very brave. Nico was very, very good on him there. That was the best I've seen him jump to be honest, he got into a wonderful rhythm which is what he needs to do. "The trip we were never frightened about. It's probably as far as he wants but he certainly got it. Just a great race. Good horses having a right good battle, good to watch. They went a good gallop the whole way, it was honest the whole way. "That was proper horsemanship. He (de Boinville) knows the horse backwards and I think we all love him (Jonbon) because he's a different sort of character to most, he has his own way of living, he has to have the same thing every day. Paddy who rides him everyday is an integral part of it; they know each other very well and we let them get on with it." Henderson also had a word for Coleman, adding: "Aidan was a vital part of his early career and they were really good together. It's very sad that he has had to draw stumps as he was a great jockey and everybody admired a wonderful career. It's horrible when they have to retire under those terms and I know everybody would wish him the very, very best."

