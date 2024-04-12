Review and free video replays from Friday at the Grand National Meeting at Aintree

A review of the action from the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree where Mark Walsh and JP McManus have won two Grade 1s..

They knew! Inothewayurthinkin (6/4 favourite) followed up his Cheltenham Festival success in the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase. Gavin Cromwell's charge landed a monster gamble in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup last month and was again well supported on this step up to Grade 1 company. Racing in fifth for much of the extended three mile contest, Inothewayurthinkin was relegated to last after the cross fence but the field were tightly grouped turning into the straight. The front-running Broadway Boy was the first to crack but Chianti Classico, winner of the Ultima at Prestbury Park, remained on the front end where he was challenged by Heart Wood. The patiently ridden Giovinco tried to close on the outside but further out, Inothewayurthinkin began to get into his stride and the six-year-old hit the front going to the last and stayed on strongly for Mark Walsh, running out a four length winner. Iroko, on his just his third chase start, took second. Sadly Giovinco suffered a fatal injury in a heavy fall at the final fence.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cromwell said: "I watched it live and I'd like to see it again. I haven't spoken to Mark yet but his jumping definitely left a bit to be desired but he clearly has a big engine; he looked to have done plenty wrong but still won which is always nice to see. "I'd say that's it for this season. He's up into big boy company next year and we'll see how that goes but he's going to have to brush up on his jumping but he could do." Walsh added: "We've gone a proper gallop the whole way. Heading out to the final circuit Sam and David Bass pressed on again and were stretching the field. I was happy enough with where I was but I made a mistake at the third last and also the second last but luckily I had a good enough horse to get me out of trouble. "I pulled out going to the second last and he just left his hind legs in there a little bit, didn't land running but he picked up well, good run down to the last and once I got ahead going to the last he wasn't for passing." Of Iroko, joint-trainer Oliver Greenall said: “As a novice to get the experience into him after his setback was crucial and to get two runs in at this time of year has been vital, we were worried we would lose the season at one point. To finish second in a Grade One is pleasing, he just gallops, we were always worried that round here would be too sharp for him – and I think we’ve probably bumped into one. “He just stays. He jumps so well, even when he’s flat out. I don’t know if he’ll run again, that’s only his third run but it was tacky ground today and he’s tired, he wasn’t tired after Cheltenham at all. “I think we could look at the Hennessy (Coral Gold Cup) next season, and he could go to Punchestown, we’ll see.” Heart Wood was third for Henry de Bromhead, who said: “He ran really well. His effort might have petered out at the end, but he jumped brilliantly. He’s got a bit of class and he might drop back in trip, but I think that’s it for the season, we’re in no rush.” Supreme domination Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle second and third - Mystical Power (11/10 favourite) and Firefox - dominated the TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle, pulling clear of the remainder to fill the firs two places. A lot of the interest in an enticing Grade 1 had evaporated once Dysart Enos and Golden Ace were taken out on the morning of the race but it still produced an exciting finish as the Cheltenham Festival form was upheld. Lookaway made the running but the big two loomed large in his wingmirrors in the straight with their contrasting styles making for interesting viewing. Mystical Power glides through his races whereas Firefox needs to be kept up to his work when the tempo quickens and the favourite moved easily to the front, opening up a clear lead after the last. Firefox, however, gradually got into his stride and clawed back the advantage, finishing half a length down at the line. It was a second Grade 1 on the card for Walsh and owner JP McManus who combined to win the opener with Inothewayurthinkin.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Walsh said: "I didn't actually travel as well as I thought I would, I just had to keep him up as close to Jack as I could. Down to the third last I was happy with how I was going but down at the second last Jack seen where I was and I think he was going to try and close the gap and I had to go and commit which was a lot sooner than I wanted but he's a tough horse that ground it out well and done it well. "He has a turn of foot and I didn't want to turn it into a staying race which I ended up doing but in fairness he stays well as well. He'd be a different horse on better ground I think, he'd travel a lot better, I think you'd see a better horse."

Kat gets the cream Kateira (5/1 co-favourite) pulled off a well worked plan in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle. Supporters of Dan Skelton's mount never had too much cause for concern as the mare travelled well throughout the two and a half mile contest. Settled against the inside rail in midfield by Harry Skelton, she hurdled well before being pulled out for room on the turn into the home straight. Skelton bided his time before asking her to go and win her race and she readily ran down the front-running Inthewaterside who had got a little bit worked up beforehand (as had co-favourite Ocastle Des Mottes who was never a factor). Nothing else got into the race although the Nicky Henderson trained Jango Baie devoured the ground in the straight on his handicap debut to pass Inthewaterside, never nearer than at the line. What's Up Darling took fourth having briefly threatened to take a hand before flattening out, rather as he had done in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham; Spirit D'Aunou was fifth at 66/1. The winning distances were one and three quarter lengths, three and a half lengths and eight and a half lengths. Kateira had finished second to Irish Point in a Grade 1 novice at last year's meeting and came into this race on the back of her best performance this season when third to stablemate Boombawn at Kempton in March.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!