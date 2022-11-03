John Gosden was happy with what he saw of his two Breeders’ Cup contenders Mishriff and Nashwa on Thursday.

Breeders’ Cup Turf-bound Mishriff was partnered by Frankie Dettori, while Hollie Doyle was on board Nashwa ahead of her engagement in the Filly & Mare Turf. Mishriff will be having the final start of his globetrotting, money-spinning career, with Dettori in the saddle for the first time since the Champion Stakes two years ago. Nashwa, meanwhile, has struck up a brilliant partnership with Hollie Doyle, winning the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes this year.