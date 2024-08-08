Jockeys will be involved in novel activities at York Ebor Festival

Many of Britain’s best flat jockeys will be at the meeting so racing fans will have an ideal opportunity to connect with their favourite riders while enhancing their racing knowledge.

‘Under Jockeys Orders’ is a collaboration between York Racecourse, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and Great British Racing with the aim of celebrating the skills of Britain’s leading riders.

The initiatives include making jockeys easier to identify and they’ll be wearing their surnames on the back of their breeches while there will also be riding demonstrations and autograph signing sessions.

Dale Gibson, Racing Director at the PJA and the rider of over 500 flat winners, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with York on this groundbreaking initiative and hope that we can team up with other leading racecourses to connect racing fans with riders under both codes in future”

William Derby, York Racecourse Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, added: “As we have seen with Champions: Full Gallop, alongside our wonderful equine athletes, the jockeys are the stars of our sport and we want to further spotlight their talent, commitment and personalities to race fans and beyond.

"The lifestyle, adrenaline and full-on pace of a jockey are unique in professional sport - men and women competing daily on equal terms, managing their weight, riding in unison with 500kg of thoroughbred at speeds of up to 40mph. I am delighted that York can play a part in further raising the profile of jockeys on a global sporting stage at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.”