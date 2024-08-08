Sporting Life
Trawlerman wins the Sky Bet Ebor in the final strides
Action from York racecourse

Jockeys will be involved in novel activities at York Ebor Festival

By Sporting Life
10:18 · THU August 08, 2024

At York on the Friday (23rd August) of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, jockeys will be involved in a raft of novel activities with the aim of engaging, entertaining and educating racegoers and TV viewers.

Many of Britain’s best flat jockeys will be at the meeting so racing fans will have an ideal opportunity to connect with their favourite riders while enhancing their racing knowledge.

‘Under Jockeys Orders’ is a collaboration between York Racecourse, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and Great British Racing with the aim of celebrating the skills of Britain’s leading riders.

The initiatives include making jockeys easier to identify and they’ll be wearing their surnames on the back of their breeches while there will also be riding demonstrations and autograph signing sessions.

Dale Gibson, Racing Director at the PJA and the rider of over 500 flat winners, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with York on this groundbreaking initiative and hope that we can team up with other leading racecourses to connect racing fans with riders under both codes in future”

William Derby, York Racecourse Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, added: “As we have seen with Champions: Full Gallop, alongside our wonderful equine athletes, the jockeys are the stars of our sport and we want to further spotlight their talent, commitment and personalities to race fans and beyond.

"The lifestyle, adrenaline and full-on pace of a jockey are unique in professional sport - men and women competing daily on equal terms, managing their weight, riding in unison with 500kg of thoroughbred at speeds of up to 40mph. I am delighted that York can play a part in further raising the profile of jockeys on a global sporting stage at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.”

Download the Sporting Life App


Amongst the activities on Coolmore Nunthorpe Day will be:

  • For the first time, jockeys will be easy to identify as they’ll be wearing their surnames on the back of their breeches, much like Premier football players.
  • A pre-recorded Q&A session with top jockeys Hollie Doyle, Jo Mason, Jason Hart and Ryan Moore by children from Clifton Green Primary School, York’s Community Partner, asking tough questions such as ‘was this your dream job?’
  • Fans can relive past Coolmore Nunthorpe winners with commentaries by the very jockeys who won – Luke Morris with Marsha, Jason Hart and Highfield Princess, Paul Mulrennan on Mecca’s Angel – ably assisted by Richard Hoiles.
  • Autograph signing sessions with leading riders including two previous flat champion jockeys – Ryan Moore and Oisin Murphy along with current champion, William Buick, by the weighing room before racing.
  • A pop-up Jockey Gym in the Clocktower enclosure showcasing the unique strengths needed to be a professional jockey, with riders on hand to demonstrate how they stay at the peak of fitness.
  • A nutritional look behind the scenes at the jockeys’ canteen to see how riders keep themselves energised without adding on the pounds.
  • Former jockeys will be undertaking important race day roles such as ‘official starter’, and ‘stipendiary steward’ instead of taking up the reins.
  • Demonstrations from jockeys on how to ride a racehorse, alongside a virtual reality experience for racegoers showing them what it’s like to gallop down the course.
  • Two retired ‘classic-winning’ jockeys – Martin Dwyer and Paul Hanagan – will be on the winner’s podium before racing to provide their best bets of the day.
  • Plus, jockey imagery, race card information and other activities that are certain to bring the public closer to the human athletes at the centre of the sport.
  • And finally, a collection at the end of the day by the Matt Hampson Foundation on behalf of Graham Lee after his life-changing fall when riding at Newcastle.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

