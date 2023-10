Jean-Claude Rouget’s unshakeable confidence in Ace Impact proved fully justified, as the unbeaten colt produced a performance for the ages in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The son of Cracksman’s path to becoming Europe’s premier middle-distance colt has not been a conventional one, but then this is no ordinary colt. Provincial wins at Cagnes-Sur-Mer in January and Bordeaux in early April suggested Ace Impact was a horse of some potential. But few could have envisaged at that stage he would go on to secure one of the most visually striking Arc wins in recent memory. The three-year-old was dominant when claiming Classic glory in the French Derby in June – and while the margin of his next triumph in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano did not leave every onlooker purring, Rouget knew there was more in the tank. Baked in Parisian sunshine, Ace Impact went to post for his biggest test as the 5/2 favourite and it was impossible to be anything but blown away by the way he found a Dancing Brave-esque turn of speed to run down the leaders and ultimately win with consummate ease. It was put to Rouget in the aftermath that the majority of those in attendance were left speechless, but he said: “Actually, I more or less expected to see that turn of foot and that acceleration. “He wasn’t able to show it at Cagnes-Sur-Mer or Bordeaux, but even after a slow beginning in the Prix du Jockey Club he literally flew home. “At Deauville he wasn’t ready and I know people we were saying he had not run at Longchamp before, but I thought he would be able to deploy that acceleration, especially on the ground we have today. “My last reflection before the start of the race was to say to myself, ‘it’s too good to be true’, but it was not too good, it was true!”

