Shahryar - tipped in our Members Extra column earlier in the day - added to Japan’s dominance on World Cup night at Meydan as he secured victory in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi had earlier won the Godolphin Mile with Bathrat Leon, the Dubai Gold Cup with Stay Foolish and saddled Panthalassa to dead heat with Lord North in the Dubai Turf.

And after Koichi Shintani’s Crown Pride’s triumph in the UAE Derby, the Hideaki Fujiwara-trained Shahryar proved too strong for a big European contingent in the penultimate race of the evening.

After tracking his pace-setting compatriot Authority into the home straight, Shahryar picked up well to grab the lead under Cristian Demuro and had just enough in reserve to hold on from Yibir.

Making his first appearance since winning the Breeders’ Cup Turf in November, Charlie Appleby’s charge flew home from last place in the hands of William Buick, but the line came a few strides too soon.