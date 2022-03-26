Unbeaten Charlie Appleby runner Manobo was sent off the 4/11 favourite in the hands of William Buick but he pulled for his head early on behind horses and spent too much energy through the early stages.

That eventually took its toll as despite coming through in the straight to take the lead from front-running fellow Godolphin representative Volcanic Sky (Saeed bin Suroor), he was ultimately collared by the Yoshito Yahagi-trained Stay Foolish, who battled well up the inside of the giant Manobo.

Stay Foolish, ridden by veteran French jockey Christophe Lemaire, scored at 4/1 by a narrow margin and was adding to his Group Three triumph at Riyadh's big meeting late last month. Third went to Al Madhar at 66/1.

“Excellent – unbelievable,” said the trainer.

“He’s enjoyed the atmosphere in his training in Dubai and my aim is the Gold Cup at Ascot.”

Lemaire said: “He didn’t break as fast as he did in Saudi so I was behind a good horse but happy to be on the inside.

“He doesn’t have a big turn of foot and I thought the potatoes were done, but in the end he outstayed them. I think he could run in any Group One, anywhere.”