James Fanshawe update on well-bred Champions Sprint contender Kind Of Blue

James Fanshawe is looking forward to the now Wathnan Racing-owned Kind Of Blue upholding family honour on QIPCO British Champions Day this Saturday.

The lightly-raced Blue Point colt is from the same family as former Fanshawe-trained stars The Tin Man and Deacon Blues, and has been snapped up by his new owners following an excellent head second to Montassib in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock last month. His trainer expects another bold show and, speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Fanshawe said: "He was only lightly trained as a two-year-old but in the spring he looked nice. When you're going up Warren Hill in the spring you never quite know if the ones all around him are just rubbish, but the way he travelled, he has always been an eyecatching horse up there. That's why before he ran we gave him an entry in the Commonwealth Cup - possibly due to his family too, his classy uncles." Kind Of Blue certainly didn't disgrace himself in the white-hot heat of Royal Ascot battle, beaten just four lengths into fourth behind Inisherin in the top three-year-old sprint on ground considered plenty quick enough. Fanshawe said of the Commonwealth Cup project: "I thought he'd run really well, the only thing was that the ground had dried out a lot there. And also, he'd only won two races and won them both easily so he wasn't really stretched. "The difference between going from a maiden and a novice to actually having to stretch at full pace up the hill in a Group 1 is quite an ask. But he's always shown that class, I was keen to run him and he did run very well, he just got a little bit tired having travelled really well. "I think his best run was his last run at Haydock where there was that little bit of ease in the ground."

