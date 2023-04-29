Sporting Life
Hewick and Rachael Blackmore in action at Sandown
Rachael Blackmore and Hewick were the toast of one household on Saturday

ITV7 winner places £5 acca to bag additional £28,000 with Sky Bet

By Sporting Life
16:26 · SAT April 29, 2023

One lucky Sky Bet customer not only predicted all seven ITV7 winners to take a share of the Saturday jackpot, but put the cherry on top by placing a £5 accumulator on the selections to win £28,000.

On a punter-friendly final day of the 2022-23 National Hunt season, there were a remarkable 516 ITV7 players who predicted the winners of all seven races, while the tie-break question of the winning distance in the final race only whittled that figure down to 51.

The £50,000 jackpot will be shared between the successful entrants, but one particular punter enhanced the winnings in a big way, placing a £5 win acca on the seven pick to land a whopping £28,000 on top of the ITV7 payout.

The victories included the hugely popular Kitty's Light following up last Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National win in the bet365 Gold Cup, along with the almost equally remarkable success of Value Bet selection Gloire D'athon, who traded at the maximum 999/1 on the Betfair Exchange in-running before Harper's Brook snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by effectively pulling himself up on the long run-in.

The winning selections...

  • 1.05 Sandown - Jonbon 6/5
  • 2.05 Haydock - Papa Cocktail 9/2 (20p Rule 4)
  • 2.15 Sandown - Kitty's Light 10/3 (10p Rule 4)
  • 2.50 Sandown - Hewick 11/10
  • 3.05 Leicester - Al Mubhir 10/11
  • 3.25 Sandown - Gloire D'athon 7/1 (15p Rule 4)
  • 3.45 Haydock - Rainbow Fire 5/1 (20p Rule 4)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

