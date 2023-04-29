On a punter-friendly final day of the 2022-23 National Hunt season, there were a remarkable 516 ITV7 players who predicted the winners of all seven races, while the tie-break question of the winning distance in the final race only whittled that figure down to 51.

We have a winner! 😍😍😍 The National Hunt Finale provides a £50,000 #ITV7 jackpot win! 🤑 A massive 516 players picked all seven winners, so we go to the all-important tie-breaker! pic.twitter.com/axI5L3fDb2

The £50,000 jackpot will be shared between the successful entrants, but one particular punter enhanced the winnings in a big way, placing a £5 win acca on the seven pick to land a whopping £28,000 on top of the ITV7 payout.

The victories included the hugely popular Kitty's Light following up last Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National win in the bet365 Gold Cup, along with the almost equally remarkable success of Value Bet selection Gloire D'athon, who traded at the maximum 999/1 on the Betfair Exchange in-running before Harper's Brook snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by effectively pulling himself up on the long run-in.

The winning selections...