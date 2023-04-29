Harper's Brook snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in remarkable circumstances at Sandown Park on Saturday.
The Ben Pauling-trained runner, sent off the popular 7/2 joint-favourite in the hands of jockey Kielan Woods, came from the back of the field to lay down what looked sure to be a winning move at the last fence.
However, on the final climb to the line in the 2m4f bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase Harper's Brook had other ideas and started to pull himself up in front.
Woods did his best to galvanise the horse as the astonished crowds looked on on the final day of the jumps season, but Gloire D'athon - a 14/1 selection in our popular Value Bet column - found a second win for Aidan Coleman and came to grab a fourth victory of the campaign.
Harper's Brook was matched at 1.01 (1/100) on the Bretfair Exchange to the tune of £13,754, while the Gloire D'athon traded at the maximum in-running price of 1000 (999/1).
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Kielan Woods, rider of eventual runner-up Harper’s Brook, said: “I just got to the front too soon. It’s my fault, I did it at Carlisle one day as well.
"I hit the front too soon and he pulled up to a trot. He’d follow any horse for as long as you’d want him to and it won’t happen again."
Ben Pauling, trainer of Harper’s Brook, said: “I’m not into slating jockeys but the horse has done it before and we know what he does. If you jump to the front two out and go to the last in front he literally pulls himself up.
"He’s not one who waits for other horses, when he decides he’s had enough that’s it. He’s not tired, he’s just a monkey. He’s a nightmare because you have to deliver him so late but he’s got the ability to do that. It’s disappointing he got beat because he shouldn’t have been."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org