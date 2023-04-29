Harper's Brook snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in remarkable circumstances at Sandown Park on Saturday.

The Ben Pauling-trained runner, sent off the popular 7/2 joint-favourite in the hands of jockey Kielan Woods, came from the back of the field to lay down what looked sure to be a winning move at the last fence. However, on the final climb to the line in the 2m4f bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase Harper's Brook had other ideas and started to pull himself up in front. Woods did his best to galvanise the horse as the astonished crowds looked on on the final day of the jumps season, but Gloire D'athon - a 14/1 selection in our popular Value Bet column - found a second win for Aidan Coleman and came to grab a fourth victory of the campaign. Harper's Brook was matched at 1.01 (1/100) on the Bretfair Exchange to the tune of £13,754, while the Gloire D'athon traded at the maximum in-running price of 1000 (999/1).

WATCH: Harper's Brook throws away victory on Sandown run-in

