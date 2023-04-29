Kitty's Light completed a remarkable treble to sign off the season as he added Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup to recent wins in the Eider Chase and Scottish Grand National last weekend.
Racing just seven days on from a memorable success at Ayr, the Christian Williams-trained seven-year-old was a hugely popular 11/4 favourite and his backers were no doubt sitting comfortably throughout as he travelled and jumped noticeably well for jockey Jack Tudor.
Grimthorpe Chase winner Moroder led on the approach to the last fence in the three and a half-mile contest, but Kitty's Light was just hitting top gear and powered past the 16/1 chance to win comfortably by two and a half lengths and round out a sensational treble since the turn of the year.
Revels Hill (13/2) moved well for much of the journey but had to settle for third ahead of The Goffer (10/1) in fourth and Coolvalla (10/1) who finished well from off the pace to be fifth. Sixth went to Annual Invictus at odds of 22/1.
Kitty's Light, placed in the valuable race for the past couple of years, finally got his Sandown moment in the sun on the last day of the season and emotions were running high after the victory in light of the trainer's daughter Betsy undergoing treatment for leukaemia.
"What Chris and his family is going through is terrible but what this horse is doing is brilliant and I'm sure it's a massive lift for them all," said Tudor on ITV Racing.
"This horse is a freak.
"He's some boy. I was a bit worried about the ground as it's quite sticky, but we thought everything was in place to run and it's unbelievable."
Williams said: "That was very special. He's a special horse and we wanted to give him the opportunity to do something special. We knew what the horse was capable of doing. It was a big ask, but he was well at home."
