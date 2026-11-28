Ben Linfoot reacts to a day of change in the Unibet Champion Hurdle antepost market after the Fighting Fifth and news from leftfield.
As we edge towards December they are jostling for position in behind Lossiemouth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle betting.
It’s a weak division, isn’t it, the Champion Hurdle division, away from Lossiemouth?
You’ve got potential – you’ve always got potential – but when it comes to rivals who have the proven ability of going toe to toe with the grey Willie Mullins-trained mare, well, there aren’t any.
But when there’s only one to beat in a championship race the top trainers start looking around their yards for potential candidates.
Saturday morning began with Nicky Henderson having a gentle chat on The Opening Show with his old pal, Mick Fitzgerald, before he dropped a bombshell.
"We didn't have a Champion Hurdle horse but there's a chance we might take one out of the pack,” Hendo said. “I'm talking about Old Park Star.”
Of course he’s talking about Old Park Star.
When you see Mydaddypaddy is well-fancied for that afternoon’s Fighting Fifth (more on that in a bit), a horse who Old Park Star beat a length and a half in the Sky Bet Supreme, then you would look at your own horse with the Champion Hurdle in mind after he flunked his novice chasing debut at Ffos Las.
It’s a timing thing for Henderson, as Old Park Star needs to recover after he bled in West Wales. Time is precious and with the weeks already counting down to Cheltenham in March the days are ticking away if you want to mount an Arkle challenge.
This looks a likely switcheroo and the bookies reacted to the news by trimming Old Park Star to 14s generally for the Champion Hurdle.
You’d want to see him again after he bled last time, but Henderson has prepped a Champion Hurdle winner before after they started their season novice chasing – Buveur d’Air – so it’s definitely a case of watch this space with Old Park Star in this division.
Buveur d’Air returned to hurdles at Sandown in the now extinct Contenders Hurdle in February and while Henderson will wish he still had that option he’ll likely have no shortage of small-field conditions races in Britain to choose from in the slim two-mile division.
The Grade 1 Bowmer And Kirkland We Build As One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle ended up being one of those with just five going to post, but it was a compelling race nonetheless with Alexei just holding on from Mydaddypaddy.
Alexei is a fine horse, but he was beaten nine and a half lengths by Lossiemouth in last season’s Champion Hurdle and all of the evidence suggests he hasn’t improved.
The one to take from the race, then, is the runner-up Mydaddypaddy, who was ridden cold by Harry Skelton and had his momentum checked when he went through the last.
That mistake looked to have ended his challenge, but he deserves plenty of credit for regathering his stride on the level to make a race of it, only going down by a nose in a photo after looking like he’d actually got up as they flashed past the post.
Considering, as well, that Alexei had run at Aintree and this was Mydaddypaddy’s first start in 263 days, and that it was just the fifth hurdles run of his life, it’s not hard to envisage him turning this form around at Kempton in the Christmas Hurdle.
The bookies left him alone at around 6/1 for the Champion Hurdle itself in March, which is fair enough, as, for now, he does look the most likely threat to Lossiemouth.
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That could change if Old Park Star reverts to hurdles and rediscovers his mojo after his Ffos Las faux pas.
Over in Ireland Saratoga fluffed his lines in the Grade 3 Mullinam Hurdle and while he’s a young horse that can be forgiven this run it did suggest a Champion Hurdle tilt might be too much too soon for him and he’s out to 50/1.
Of more interest was the hot-looking SIS Supporting Irish Racing Beginners Chase, won by Narciso Has, JP McManus’ horse looking likely to stay over fences for a potential Arkle challenge after this.
Beaten into second was his Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Hurdle winning-stablemate King Rasko Grey and after getting beat in his opening novice chase a similar conundrum that Henderson faces with Old Park Star might well cross Mullins’ mind.
After getting beat in his first novice chase, do you ensure you maintain your novice status by reverting to hurdles or do you go for another beginners’ chase and stick to the route you set off on at the start of the season?
Given it was a fine run in second, conceding 9lb to the four-year-old Narciso Has, with the pair 18 lengths clear of the third – and given Mullins has Lossiemouth in his yard – then King Rasko Grey will probably stick to Plan A.
The 50/1 quotes about him for the Champion Hurdle suggest this switcheroo is unlikely.
Indeed, if Mullins did want to revert to hurdles with one from his stable it would probably be Kopek Des Bordes, but 14/1 Champion Hurdle quotes about him make little appeal given he seems to struggle with his jumping no matter the size of the obstacle.
He won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2025, but it’s the 2026 vintage that offer the biggest threat to Lossiemouth.
And while Mydaddypaddy didn’t do his chances of Cheltenham glory any harm in his Fighting Fifth defeat, it’s his Festival conqueror Old Park Star who might well be the one to keep an eye on from leftfield.
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