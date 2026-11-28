Nicky Henderson is considering the possibility of switching Old Park Star to a Unibet Champion Hurdle route this season.
Chatting to former stable jockey Mick Fitzgerald on The Opening Show on ITV4 on Saturday morning, Henderson was discussing the fact he did not have a runner in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle this afternoon, a race he has won nine times.
Old Park Star was not considered for the division after switching to fences for a novice chasing campaign, but a surprising flat performance at Ffos Las, where he bled after being beaten by Sober Glory, could see him switch back to the smaller obstacles this campaign.
Henderson said: "We didn't have a Champion Hurdle horse but there's a chance we might take one out of the pack. I'm talking about Old Park Star.
"He's having a little bit of time off after the episode at Ffos Las and it's possible he could [revert to hurdles] rather than have a novice chase. Then he'd lose his novice chase status and then you'd only have one run before the Arkle.
"When he won the Supreme last season he was four seconds quicker than the Champion Hurdle so he must go round there quite quickly.
"It's a very open Champion Hurdle and you think it's open and we haven't got anything for it. We'll see."
Sky Bet and Paddy Power are 16/1 about Old Park Star for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. He is 10/1 with the same bookies for the Arkle.
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