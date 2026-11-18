Sober Glory put in an excellent performance on chasing debut in the Golwg Gwendraeth Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's horse was sent off second in the betting at 5/4 behind old rival and 4/5 favourite Old Park Star, but Nicky Henderson's horse had no answer to the winner's relentless effort from the front in the two-mile contest. Ben Jones took the initiative from the start on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up, jumping well in the main out in front while Old Park Star, who beat Sober Glory in the Supreme, made a mistake at the third. A tad keen in the hands of Nico de Boinville, as well, Old Park Star had no answer in the home straight when Jones kicked on aboard the winner, so much so tired leaps at the final two saw the favourite fall back to third as Dan Skelton's Carlenrig moved into second. Sober Glory powered on for a nine and a half length win in the Brocade Racing colours, with Paddy Power halving him in price to 4/1 from 8s for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival. Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that Old Park Star bled from the nose.

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