Sober Glory put in an excellent performance on chasing debut in the Golwg Gwendraeth Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las.
Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's horse was sent off second in the betting at 5/4 behind old rival and 4/5 favourite Old Park Star, but Nicky Henderson's horse had no answer to the winner's relentless effort from the front in the two-mile contest.
Ben Jones took the initiative from the start on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up, jumping well in the main out in front while Old Park Star, who beat Sober Glory in the Supreme, made a mistake at the third.
A tad keen in the hands of Nico de Boinville, as well, Old Park Star had no answer in the home straight when Jones kicked on aboard the winner, so much so tired leaps at the final two saw the favourite fall back to third as Dan Skelton's Carlenrig moved into second.
Sober Glory powered on for a nine and a half length win in the Brocade Racing colours, with Paddy Power halving him in price to 4/1 from 8s for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Following the race, the Veterinary Officer reported that Old Park Star bled from the nose.
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Hobbs said: "Delighted with him. He was a little bit lonely in front jumping right, but that will come right. It's all new, he's never been to Ffos Las before but I'm sure he was happy with the day. The Henry VIII in a fortnight's time is a possibility, but we'll work from the Arkle backwards."
Jones added: "It's genuinely a pleasure to be riding these type of horses. He's got to polish a few things, he hasn't seen a ditch this year. He's going to improve loads. Last year he was keen, today he was the other way if anything, behind the bridle early doors.
"He got a bit lonely late on. If anything over hurdles he was too brave. He was careful today, but it's much better to be like that. He's using his brain."
Speaking later to the Press Association, Henderson said of Old Park Star: "He’s broken a blood vessel and bled so that explains it and it’s not just a bit of a shock, but a huge shock. These things do happen, but we always just pray to God they don’t but it has and it is as simple as that. It explains things but does create a massive headache.
"It’s a blow when it happens to one like him and at the moment it is just a massive shock really. We’ll get him back but he obviously won’t be going to the Henry VIII which was the race we were trying to get him ready for. We’ve got the problem and now we have to try and resolve it – we will do our best."
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