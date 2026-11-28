Alexei holds off Mydaddypaddy by a nostril

Alexei just held on in a frantic finish to the Grade 1 Bowmer And Kirkland We Build As One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday.

As Golden Ace took them along with Minella Study in close company, the market principals Alexei (evens favourite) and Mydaddypaddy (11/8) were held up in that order for the majority of the contest.

It all changed late on as Minella Study headed Golden Ace with Alexei looming up on the outside after a good jump at the second last.

Mydaddypaddy was all the while creeping into contention on the stands' side under a patient Harry Skelton, but they missed the last and that handed the initiative to Alexei who looked as though he might win by a couple of lengths under Jonjo O'Neill jr.

However, Mydaddypaddy gathered himself up well to mount a late challenge and he looked like he might've even won it on the line with a late thrust.

However, the judge called the result in Alexei's favour by a nose.

Tizzard said: "He was headed on the line and just got it on the bob. That's a good run, solid run with Golden Ace that's where they always are.

"We've ended up being the first to go, looked like we were going to win nicely and then nearly got done.

"It's a Grade 1, it's lovely to win."

Skelton said of Mydaddypaddy: "After the the last I walked away, I can't believe He got as close as he did in the end.

"I always felt his first run was always going to be the hardest to navigate. He's five-year-old, first run in open company, first run of the season, it would be very hard for him.

"Very impressed with how he has acquitted himself. Frustrating not to win, but I can accept it because I think he will pay us back in the future. We have to be respectful of him. I'm very proud of him.

"He'll go there now (the Christmas Hurdle). We can dance all those dances and I feel we are going down the right road in the Champion Hurdle."