Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Galway Festival

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan is bringing us the best bets for Galway all week - check out his Monday preview and recommendations.
1pt win Himalayan Heights in Galway 7.45 at 5/1 (General)
Dermot Weld will always be the king of Ballybrit, but it is Willie Mullins who has dominated ‘The Races’ in recent times, taking the top trainer title from Weld for the first time back in 2016 and winning it every year since.
As has been the case in almost all those years, there are no offers on the top trainer prize, but it is worth pointing out that Mullins is amidst a rare quiet period, relatively speaking.
Since the start of May, the yard have had 36 winners across all codes, their lowest in the May through July period since 2016, leaving out the pandemic year, with figures in the 40s, 50s and even 60s more typical and this is reflected in both win and place strikerates – 19.2% and 36.7% respectively in 2024 when the average for the five previous years in that period was 27.8% and 49.3%.
Doubting Mullins typically ends in ruin – yes, I am writing from experience – and he has the favourite in both the first and last races today along with the five in the feature but whisper it quietly: there may be a small hangover from winning the two championships this past season.
That feature is the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap at 7:10 and looks typically difficult. Last year’s winner Teed Up holds good claims, this running looking weaker than the race he won last year, while Baltic Bird is among the more interesting outsiders, in good form over hurdles and shaping like an extended trip on the flat would suit last time.
Third reserve Royal Eagle, who has an excellent record on tight, right-handed, up-and-down tracks like this, but this might be a race to thread carefully in.
Truth Be Told looks a solid favourite for Weld in the Eventus Irish EBF Maiden at 6:00, a race he has won 24 times. He finished fourth on debut but shaped like the best long-term prospect, making good late headway when the penny dropped, but his chance is captured in the market.
A more vulnerable market leader might be Malbay Madness in the EasyFix Handicap Hurdle at 5:25. He has good form at the meeting from last year but looks a flat horse running in a hurdle race, inclined to be very keen, and his lasting home over this trip is a worry.
Perhaps the most appealing race for a bet on the card is the Gra Chocolates Handicap at 7:45. A number of those at the top of the weights have similar profiles, coming from maidens into a handicap for the first time, but the one that stands out as potentially well-treated is HIMALAYAN HEIGHTS off 85.
He split the Queen’s Vase runner-up and third on his second start at Cork in April, and while Highbury passed him out to win next time at Leopardstown, Ger Lyons was of the view the ground was too quick then and he was not at his best, and the form in behind is deep, the third and fourth winning soon afterwards.
Himalayan Heights himself won on his next start at Tipperary in May, travelling strongly on slower ground and sent to the lead a long way out, always looking in command but there should be no such need to go forward here with plenty of these inclined to race prominently.
He has been given a break since that run, likely by design as the ground started to quicken up and should have conditions in his favour here even with the drying weather.
Of those further down the weights, Kentucky Gal has the potential to be well-handicapped after shaping well last time at the Curragh, but both the trip and the ground are unknowns so preference is for the Lyons runner.
Preview posted at 0832 BST on 29/07/24
