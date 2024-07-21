Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Galway Festival

Dermot Weld will always be the king of Ballybrit, but it is Willie Mullins who has dominated ‘The Races’ in recent times, taking the top trainer title from Weld for the first time back in 2016 and winning it every year since.

As has been the case in almost all those years, there are no offers on the top trainer prize, but it is worth pointing out that Mullins is amidst a rare quiet period, relatively speaking.

Since the start of May, the yard have had 36 winners across all codes, their lowest in the May through July period since 2016, leaving out the pandemic year, with figures in the 40s, 50s and even 60s more typical and this is reflected in both win and place strikerates – 19.2% and 36.7% respectively in 2024 when the average for the five previous years in that period was 27.8% and 49.3%.

Doubting Mullins typically ends in ruin – yes, I am writing from experience – and he has the favourite in both the first and last races today along with the five in the feature but whisper it quietly: there may be a small hangover from winning the two championships this past season.

That feature is the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap at 7:10 and looks typically difficult. Last year’s winner Teed Up holds good claims, this running looking weaker than the race he won last year, while Baltic Bird is among the more interesting outsiders, in good form over hurdles and shaping like an extended trip on the flat would suit last time.

Third reserve Royal Eagle, who has an excellent record on tight, right-handed, up-and-down tracks like this, but this might be a race to thread carefully in.