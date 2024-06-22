Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh

Tony Keenan is back with a look ahead to the action at the Curragh this afternoon - he's got one recommended bet.

Irish racing tips: Saturday July 20 0.5pts e.w Ohailbhic in the 2.35 the Curragh at 14/1 (Paddy Power - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The fourth Irish Classic of the season, the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at 3:40 today, is an unusual one, much more open than the three we’ve already had this season, with roughly eight fillies priced 10/1 or shorter. With 14 runners it is the biggest field since Snow Fairy won in 2010, and the absence of the impressive Epsom winner Ezeliya is a big factor in that, her recent retirement leaving room at the top of the division, and the one that interests me most for the race is in the same colours, Hanalia who has been supplemented by Johnny Murtagh. Her rate of improvement since having her first run in early May has been sharp, and she was visually impressive in winning the Oaks Trial at Naas last time, held up for a late run and sweeping to the lead inside the final furlong, the form of that race starting to work out well. The trip is a worry based on pedigree and what her connections are saying, however, and more pointedly her price has shorted markedly since declarations, and in any case, there are plenty of others with chances, the rain due today likely to play its role too though updated forecasts this morning give less than was initially suggested.

Patrick Mullins Irish Oaks Preview

There are two Group Twos on the card that make little betting appeal. The Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes at 3:05 will likely be won by a British yard, the market saying as much, while the Comer Group International Curragh Cup at 4:15 looks between Tower Of London and Vauban, with a slight lean towards the latter. The handicaps are more interesting. The Scurry at 2:35 has been renamed in memory of legendary racecourse bookmaker David Power and Heavenly Power in his family colours would be a poignant winner with any softening of the ground in his favour. Profit Refused and Torivega are others with chances, but OHAILBHIC might be the way to go. He was a big eye-catcher when returning from an absence against race-fit rivals in a three-year-old premier handicap at Naas in May, travelling powerfully in last and repeatedly denied a clear run before finally getting a gap in the final half-furlong to finish fourth. The winner of that race has not run since but the second and third have done ok while the sixth has won and Ohailbhic looked like he might have been the best horse on the day and is one pound higher now, the big field then and now looking suitable. His last two starts have come in smaller fields and he has not been seen to best effect, the five furlongs on his following run at Cork too sharp, and he shaped better than the result back at Naas last time, getting further back than ideal in a race that suited front-runners, before keeping on well despite traffic to finish third. Luck in running will always be a thing with him but this setup should suit, the pace seems more middle to high while he is in stall 10, and his stable have been in decent heart lately, particularly over Irish Derby weekend here.