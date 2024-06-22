Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Down Royal

Tony Keenan is back with a look ahead to the action at Down Royal this afternoon - he's got one recommended bet.

Irish racing tips: Saturday June 22 1pt win Barnso in 3.55 Down Royal at 6/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Irish racing has kept a respectful distance from Royal Ascot this week with no clashing fixtures, but that changes today with a pair of afternoon meetings at Down Royal and Limerick, which could be an annoying interruption or a welcome distraction depending on your perspective. The feature up north is the BoyleSports Ulster Derby at 3:55 run over the guts of a mile and five furlongs, a trip only one of the eight runners has even come close to trying, and some of the sires in the race – Invincible Spirit, Oasis Dream, Iffraaj and Kodiac – suggest this trip could be beyond them.

Favourite Psalm is more bred for the job than most, being by Sea The Stars, though his dam side is less convincing in that regard, and his form looks solid; he ran into the now 102 rated Kinesiology at Cork while he is off 90 here. That said, the cheekpieces looked as if they were needed then as he seemed to wait in front. BARNSO might be more interesting at the prices. He finished down the field on seasonal return at Naas, but it was the same on debut last year and it now looks as if the mile trip was too sharp. Much better was to come up in trip over a well-run 10 furlongs at Fairyhouse last month when he did well to win as plenty went against him in the race. Having had the widest trip of all, he travelled well into the straight but then met trouble, conceding first run to the second but was still able to win with a bit in hand. That second was Going Remote who reopposes today, and he has since boosted the form by filling the same position in a premier handicap, but Barnso now meets him on five pounds better terms than Fairyhouse. The trip is an unknown for Barnso, but he is not on his own in regard, while his best effort to date came over the longest distance he has faced and there are jumpers in his dam’s family.