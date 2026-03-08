Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Naas

Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's action from Naas and has a selection to consider.

The top staying handicap chases have been hard to figure in the recent months, Favori De Champdou winning the Paddy Power at 66/1, Spanish Harlem the moral winner of the Thyestes at 28/1 and My Immortal causing a surprise in the Punchestown Grand National Trial at 40/1. The early market moves suggest the BAR 1 Betting Leinster National Handicap Chase (Naas, 16:02) is more solvable with Goraibhmaithagat a strong favourite. He won a novice handicap over the same course last month in the manner of a well-handicapped horse, overcoming numerous mistakes to get up on the line. He tries a new trip here, though that is less of a concern than his jumping which could be under more pressure against experienced rivals. JP McManus has others with claims, not least Buachaillbocht who shaped well on his penultimate run when sixth in the Paddy Power. A gambled-on reserve that just got into the race, he was running on ground faster than ideal and went down the unfavoured inner, some hampering three out not helping. He has since disappointed at the DRF, but he looked to have sweated up and was never going over a trip too short so that may be forgivable. The Lovely Man is another with claims having been in good form this winter and he was better than the result last time at Punchestown, held up off a steady pace and making a mistake at a key stage.

BAR 1 Betting "Proud Sponsor Of Irish Racing" Handicap Hurdle (15:30) is another difficult handicap. I’m Slippy could be on a decent mark and looks better suited to this trip than his stablemate Better Times Ahead while Catch The Beat, Slurricane and Mojoe are other in the mix. Perhaps the non-handicaps offer better betting opportunities. Lazare de Star heads the betting in the BAR 1 Betting "Better Prices On Self-Service Betting Terminals" Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle at 14:30 but he has looked less than willing on occasion, losing a race he should have won last time at Punchestown. Blake is another that doesn’t fully convince with his attitude so perhaps Davy Crockett can deliver on his early promise. He had a setback after Listowel and was surely in need of the run last time though testing ground is a worry. I would have Doctor Elvis shorter in the betting in the opening BAR 1 Betting "Best Odds Guaranteed Overnight In-Shop & Online" Maiden Hurdle (14:00). He put in an excellent hurdles debut over two years ago and is being brought back gradually by Gordon Elliott, improving for his first run after the absence to finish a close fourth last time. He jumped well then before being a little outpaced over two miles and should enjoy the step up in trip and nor was he knocked about late. Colcannon may be the most talented horse in the field, but his hurdling has been patchy thus far and may be better over shorter.

Poetise has obvious claims in the BAR 1 Casino "Slot Games & Live Casino" Mares (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race at 17:12 as it is likely having no hurdles to navigate will help her as she has jumped poorly the last twice. That said, I am not sure there was much behind her last time and the form of the bumper she won at Cheltenham is ordinary, as is that of the Thurles race won by Kiltybo. CAOIMHE, on the other hand, ran in probably the best bumper for mares all season at Navan in November, that race won by Old School Outlaw with Royal Hillsborough in second. Caoimhe was conceding experience to that pair but travelled third best down the hill before failing to see it out.