Lossiemouth will run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on day one of Cheltenham Festival

The mare also had the option of bidding for a hat-trick in the the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the meeting had connections chosen that path, but she will instead bid to emulate Annie Power, who won the Tuesday feature for the same connections ten years ago.

The trainer and owner Rich Ricci decided to target hurdling's blue riband after discussions on Saturday evening.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "Rich and I have been in dialogue on her target and after we spoke after racing at Gowran it has been decided that Lossiemouth will run in the Champion Hurdle.

"With the declaration timing she was always going to travel over to England when she has and we're happy to let her take her chance on Tuesday where she'll wear cheekpieces."