Paul Townend celebrates on Lossiemouth
Lossiemouth - confirmed for Champion Hurdle

Lossiemouth will run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on day one of Cheltenham Festival

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat March 07, 2026 · 15 min ago

Willie Mullins has confirmed to Sporting Life that Lossiemouth will run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday.

The mare also had the option of bidding for a hat-trick in the the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the meeting had connections chosen that path, but she will instead bid to emulate Annie Power, who won the Tuesday feature for the same connections ten years ago.

The trainer and owner Rich Ricci decided to target hurdling's blue riband after discussions on Saturday evening.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "Rich and I have been in dialogue on her target and after we spoke after racing at Gowran it has been decided that Lossiemouth will run in the Champion Hurdle.

"With the declaration timing she was always going to travel over to England when she has and we're happy to let her take her chance on Tuesday where she'll wear cheekpieces."

https://www.sportinglife.com/join?

Latest Champion Hurdle odds

7/4 - The New Lion

9/4 - Lossiemouth

7/2 - Brighterdaysahead

13/2 - Golden Ace

12/1 - Poniros

14/1 - Tutti Quanti

16/1 - Alexei

16/1 - Anzadam

33/1 - Workahead

  • Odds courtesy of Paddy Power at 22:00 GMT on 07/03

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

