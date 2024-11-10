Irish Oaks heroine You Got To Me headlines Tattersalls' December Mares Sale

The Nathaniel three-year-old took the Lingfield Oaks Trial on her May reappearance and went on to finish fourth in the Oaks itself before occupying the same spot in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She then travelled over to the Curragh to land the Irish Oaks ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s Content, after which that form was reversed by the exact same three-quarter-length margin in the Yorkshire Oaks on the Knavesmire.

Her final outing of the term was in the St Leger, where she came home last of the seven runners, and the sales ring will be her next destination as the ownership band of Valmont and Newsells Park Bloodstock is dissolved in this instance.

“She’s going to the December sales, one of the principal partners in the ownership felt it was the right time to dissolve the partnership,” said Alex Elliott, racing adviser to Valmont.

“The partnership was always going to be dissolved eventually, but she’s still got a year of racing so now is the right time to do so to maximise her value.

“She’s fit and well, she’s been at Newsells on a break and she’ll go to the Tattersalls December sales as the only Group One-winning racemare in the catalogue.”