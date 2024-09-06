Irish Champion Stakes preview: Economics ready for big test

Despite looking the part in his three victories this term, the strapping son of Night Of Thunder has yet to put his great potential to the test at the highest level.

After dazzling in the Dante, Economics maintained the momentum with a stylish success at Deauville in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano and bookmakers make him a general 6/5 favourite to continue climbing the ladder.

However, a stellar cast – which includes Aidan O’Brien’s defending champion Auguste Rodin, 2022 winner Luxembourg and Irish Derby hero Los Angeles – lie in wait for what will be a severe examination of his credentials.

“He’s fine and we’re looking forward to running him at Leopardstown,” said Haggas. “It will be his first time in a Group One and he’s going to have the might of Ballydoyle to take on plus a few others, but we will see. This is what it is all about, isn’t it. I could do with the race being England, but I think he is ready to step up for sure.”