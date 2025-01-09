Intense Raffles sticking to hurdles for next outing en route to Aintree

Owned by the ‘double green’ team of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, he was an impressive winner of the Irish Grand National last year, with a tilt at the Merseyside showpiece – and the chance to add his name to the stellar list to complete the Fairyhouse/Aintree double – an obvious main objective for Thomas Gibney-trained seven-year-old this term.

With connections deciding to remain over timber until the weights for the big race are announced on February 11, he reappeared over the smaller obstacles at Navan in December, finishing in mid-division under Bryony Frost.

A best price of 16/1 for National glory behind defending champion I Am Maximus, Intense Raffles will again be seen hurdling for his next outing before a likely National tune-up at the scene of his finest hour in Fairyhouse’s Bobbyjo Chase on February 22.