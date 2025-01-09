Intense Raffles sticking to hurdles for next outing en route to Aintree

Intense Raffles is likely to be seen over hurdles at Navan next week, as connections continue to plot their course to the Randox Grand National in the spring.
Owned by the ‘double green’ team of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, he was an impressive winner of the Irish Grand National last year, with a tilt at the Merseyside showpiece – and the chance to add his name to the stellar list to complete the Fairyhouse/Aintree double – an obvious main objective for Thomas Gibney-trained seven-year-old this term.
With connections deciding to remain over timber until the weights for the big race are announced on February 11, he reappeared over the smaller obstacles at Navan in December, finishing in mid-division under Bryony Frost.
A best price of 16/1 for National glory behind defending champion I Am Maximus, Intense Raffles will again be seen hurdling for his next outing before a likely National tune-up at the scene of his finest hour in Fairyhouse’s Bobbyjo Chase on February 22.
Gibney said: “He’s getting on good, we’ll make an entry for him at Navan on January 18, it’ll just be your usual 0-140 handicap hurdle.
“Hopefully the road is still leading to Aintree, it’s a long road, but we’re still on it at the minute anyway.
“The plan would definitely be to go back over fences once the weights come out, more than likely it would be the Bobbyjo or something like that."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.