Inothewayurthinkin new Randox Grand National favourite - but he might not even run

Inothewayurthinkin is the new favourite in places for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday April 5 - but trainer Gavin Cromwell insists he might not run.
The seven-year-old stayed on for an excellent fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival at the weekend in the colours of JP McManus but Cromwell said in January a National bid would come too soon.
That has not stopped antepost punters into backing him for Aintree and last season's impressive Kim Muir winner, and Grade 1 winner in Liverpool, is now 10/1 favourite for the National with Paddy Power and Betfair.
At his Cheltenham media day on Tuesday Cromwell said: “Inothewayurthinkin is in the Grand National but it’s far from definite he will go there.
"He will have an entry in the Irish National and the Aintree Bowl too, I was delighted with his run in the Irish Gold Cup.
"He was a little bit novicey but was good at the line. His jumping has improved a lot this season – he’s much slicker.”
Cromwell has other options for Aintree including 2023 runner-up Vanillier, Limerick Lace, Stumptown and Perceval Legallois.
He said of the quartet: "Stumptown has taken to Cross Country racing really well. It will be interesting to see what the handicapper puts him in at but we have to deal with. I am looking forward to going for the Cross Country with him and he is in good form.”
"Vanillier has a Grand National entry. He could maybe go for the Cross Country and the Grand National or the Bobbyjo and the Grand National. He has come alive over the last two to three weeks. After you’ve been second in a National it’s a massive ask to go and win it. He’s a veteran now and not getting any younger. At the same time, it’s great to see him in such good form and enjoying life.”
“I don’t know what’s happened with Limerick Lace this season. On both occasions she has run I thought she was going there in good form as her work had been very good. But she carried her head in the air and never really went at all. It’s a bit of a headscratcher. She will have an entry for the Mares’ Chase again at Cheltenham and is also entered in the Grand National.”
“Perceval Legallois is in the Grand National and there is a good chance he could go straight there. he’s had a fantastic year already with wins in the Paddy Power and a €100,000 last weekend. he is on a career-high mark now but is a nice runner to have for Aintree.”
