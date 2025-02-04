Inothewayurthinkin new Randox Grand National favourite - but he might not even run

Inothewayurthinkin is the new favourite in places for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday April 5 - but trainer Gavin Cromwell insists he might not run.

The seven-year-old stayed on for an excellent fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival at the weekend in the colours of JP McManus but Cromwell said in January a National bid would come too soon. That has not stopped antepost punters into backing him for Aintree and last season's impressive Kim Muir winner, and Grade 1 winner in Liverpool, is now 10/1 favourite for the National with Paddy Power and Betfair. At his Cheltenham media day on Tuesday Cromwell said: “Inothewayurthinkin is in the Grand National but it’s far from definite he will go there. "He will have an entry in the Irish National and the Aintree Bowl too, I was delighted with his run in the Irish Gold Cup. "He was a little bit novicey but was good at the line. His jumping has improved a lot this season – he’s much slicker.” Cromwell has other options for Aintree including 2023 runner-up Vanillier, Limerick Lace, Stumptown and Perceval Legallois.

