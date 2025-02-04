Gavin Cromwell Cheltenham team: David Ord visits the trainer

David Ord is in Ireland this week and gets the lowdown on Gavin Cromwell's biggest ever Cheltenham team.

Question: Outside the Festival last season which trainer saddled most winners at Cheltenham? Answer: Gavin Cromwell. And on Tuesday lunchtime the press ranks descended on his yard for an update on the team for March, the biggest he’s ever sent across the Irish Sea. 34 horses will be given entries of some description overs the four days, and while all won’t make the trip, the 20-plus that do have their work cut out to maintain strike-rates of 17% at the meeting and 20% the course for an outfit who continue to show a deadly touch on their frequent raids to the Cotswolds. There are 15 parading in front us and they don’t include Dublin Racing Festival heroes Hello Neighbour and Perceval Legallois – no Vanillier either after his win at Punchestown on Monday.

It shows the depth of talent we’re dealing with here – a 150-box yard and not a single vacancy sign above any stall. Cromwell is courteous and engaged as ever in the interviews but never one for hyperbole. Sixandahalf is as close as we get, there’s a real sense this is the big dart for the week in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. “She’s been very good and won’t run between now and then,” he confirmed. “She schooled the other day and is very good to jump. She’s only had the one run over hurdles, but she’s been round a couple of schooling races and doesn’t need any more schooling. “She’s in great form and she’s looking well so I’m looking forward to her. She’s very versatile ground-wise and she’s not slow either. I’m very happy with her and it will take a nice one to beat her.” And running down the list of potential rivals I’m not sure there are many who fall into that particular category.

Stumptown (centre) winning at Cheltenham

Then there’s Stumptown in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country, now a handicap, but even a 6lb hike for his win at the track in December hasn’t shifted him from the head of the market. “He’s really taken to it very well. It will be interesting to see what the handicapper puts him in at, but whatever it is it is and we’ll deal with it. He’s in good form and he’ll go straight there,” Cromwell said. Vanillier himself is another leading fancy but far from certain to run. “He has a National entry and he could go straight to Aintree, he could go to the cross-country and then the National or he could possibly go to the Bobbyjo and then the National. “The blinkers certainly revved him up at Punchestown, but saying that I’ve noticed in the last two to three weeks that he’s started to come alive a bit, so it would be a little bit of a combination. “You’d love to have another crack at the National, but it’s a massive ask. When you’re second in the National you always feel like that was your chance and he’s not getting any younger, but at the same time it’s great to see him in good form.” Biolumuniscence is a huge player in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase but “very ground dependent”. She wants the sort of rain that will provide the acid test for the new matting heading to a car park near you at Prestbury Park. Now Is The Hour is favourite for the National Hunt Chase and will have an entry in the Kim Muir while Cromwell goes into the JCB Triumph Hurdle with his eyes wide open, aware of the strength of the home team but confident too that there’s more to come from Hello Neighbour.

Hello Neighbour wins at Leopardstown again