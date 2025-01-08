No Grand National bid for Inothewayurthinkin

Gavin Cromwell has stated last season’s Kim Muir winner Inothewayurthinkin won’t be trained for the Randox Grand National this spring.
Last season’s impressive Kim Muir winner wasn’t entered in the Cheltenham Gold Cup earlier in the week, leading many to assume the seven-year-old might be campaigned for Aintree, for which he is a general 25/1 chance in the antepost market.
However, Cromwell has all but ruled out that possibility on account of the horse’s jumping.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “I’d say he’s unlikely to go to a (Grand) National.
“His jumping has been good this season and I certainly don’t want to go to the National and give him a fright and spoil all that.
“We’ll have to keep improving but the mindset is that if we give him a chance, we can (work towards the 2026 Gold Cup), but I certainly don’t want to put him on the back foot.
“We’re going to do the right thing by the horse and give him every chance.”
Inothewayurthinkin has run twice so far this season, having ended last year with a Grade 1 novice success at Aintree in April, and has been well held behind Fact To File and Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan and Savills Chase respectively.
However, Cromwell is happy to take on the Leopardstown winner again at next month’s Dublin Racing Festival in the Irish Gold Cup, with a view to building the horse’s experience and confidence.
Explaining why he wasn’t given an entry in the big one at Cheltenham in March, Cromwell said: “He’s just not ready for the Gold Cup this year.
“If we give him a chance, he could be a Gold Cup horse next year hopefully.
“He ran with plenty of credit at Leopardstown at Christmas. He had a hard enough race, you can definitely see he had a run.
“He’s going to have an entry in the Irish Gold Cup and, all being well, he’ll go there. Hopefully we can keep going the right direction with him. I don’t want to over-face him by going to a Gold Cup this year.
“His jumping this year has improved plenty, in comparison to last year.
“The race (Savills) was dictated from the front. It was a good run, no doubt, but we’re a long way short of beating Galopin Des Champ so you have to bear that in mind.”
