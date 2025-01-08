No Grand National bid for Inothewayurthinkin

Last season’s impressive Kim Muir winner wasn’t entered in the Cheltenham Gold Cup earlier in the week, leading many to assume the seven-year-old might be campaigned for Aintree, for which he is a general 25/1 chance in the antepost market.

However, Cromwell has all but ruled out that possibility on account of the horse’s jumping.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “I’d say he’s unlikely to go to a (Grand) National.

“His jumping has been good this season and I certainly don’t want to go to the National and give him a fright and spoil all that.

“We’ll have to keep improving but the mindset is that if we give him a chance, we can (work towards the 2026 Gold Cup), but I certainly don’t want to put him on the back foot.

“We’re going to do the right thing by the horse and give him every chance.”