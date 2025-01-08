Cheltenham Festival clues from inside Betfair Trading Room

Betfair Trader Ryan McCue highlights some notable names who have already attracted support for the Cheltenham Festival without being seen on track yet this season.

KARGESE (Willie Mullins) Festival race : Mares’ Hurdle

: Mares’ Hurdle Pre-season price : 12/1

: 12/1 Current Betfair price: 6/1 Trader view: We are now starting to see a lot more bets for Kargese in the Mares' Hurdle, I suppose with the potential for both Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth switching to the Champion Hurdle leaving this race with no standout mare. Looking back through her form last season, she wasn’t beaten far by Arkle contenders in Sir Gino and Majborough. Although she will be stepping up in distance for this, with an extra year under her belt you’d like to think the trip won’t be an issue.

LULAMBA (Nicky Henderson) Festival race: Triumph Hurdle

Triumph Hurdle Pre-season price: 33/1

33/1 Current Betfair price: 7/1 Trader view: We had seen plenty for Lulamba prior to the colour change to new owner Joe Donnelly! Since that became apparent, along with an entry at Kempton this Saturday, we haven’t stopped laying him for Cheltenham. Having watched back his race in Auteuil, he won with the minimum of fuss, quickening clear of his rivals late on to win by five lengths. The fact now he’s only 7/1 to win the Triumph Hurdle prior to running in Britain tells you he must be doing a lot of pleasing things at Seven Barrows, so it’ll be very interesting to see him make his debut in the UK.

Cheltenham Festival gamble! 🚨@sevenbarrows' French recruit Lulamba is now as short as 5/1 for the Triumph Hurdle, and holds an entry at Kempton on Saturday... pic.twitter.com/oKkzIuUthn — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 7, 2025

MAUGHREEN (Willie Mullins) Festival race: Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Mares' Novices' Hurdle Pre-season price: 3/1

3/1 Current Betfair price: 5/1 Trader view: Although we’ve eased Maughreen out in the past couple of days having felt at this stage she maybe is a little short after only the one start in a bumper, if you look at our book for this race she's towards the top of it all season and remains so. She missed her intended engagement in the Champion Bumper last season for which - at the time - she was a single-figure price, so it’ll be worth keeping an eye on entries over the coming weeks to see if Willie Mullins can get her out because from what we’ve laid, plenty of punters think she’s the real deal.