Inisherin and Elite Status head sweet 16 in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid will have a strong hand in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock after both Inisherin and Elite Status featured amongst the stacked field of 16 declared for Saturday’s contest.
The duo are disputing affairs at the top of the betting lists and bring top sprinting form to the table, with Kevin Ryan’s Royal Ascot hero Inisherin returning to the scene of an impressive win in the Sandy Lane Stakes earlier in the season.
Elite Status attempts to supplement his two Newbury triumphs this term and is one of three for Karl Burke, alongside recent Deauville scorer Spycatcher and last year’s fourth Swingalong.
Burke, who recalls his filly Quiet Reflection being “electric” when winning the Sprint Cup on soft ground in 2016, said: “Clifford (Lee) has chosen to stick with Elite Status, who is the youngster of the party and goes there on an upward curve.
"The issue with Elite Status knocking his joint seems very much behind him and since Ascot he’s been very good. He obviously put up a big performance at Newbury last time and he’s training very well, so we are very hopeful.
"He handles some cut in the ground and going on the easy side of good would be fine, but we wouldn’t want a lot of rain for him so I was pleased to hear that they were expecting it to dry out a bit before Saturday.
"If that was the case it would suit both Elite Status and Swingalong, but obviously the softer the better so far as Spycatcher is concerned. One way or another we’ve got the ground covered, and I think if there’s any soft in the description Spycatcher will take his chance."
Jasour has recovered from the setback that saw him miss out on a run over five furlongs at Goodwood and will represent Clive Cox, while last year’s runner-up Shouldvebeenaring will have the chance to go one better for Richard Hannon and owners Middleham Park Racing.
Lake Forest is the most notable of those not declared, but William Haggas will still be represented in the race by Chipchase Stakes hero Montassib and Wokingham Stakes champion Unequal Love.
Montassib got the better of Kinross at Newcastle but Ralph Beckett’s stalwart will have to wait for his chance to turn the tables as he is another absentee and, along with Lake Forest, is likely to head for the Park Stakes at Doncaster next week.
Amongst those a little further down the betting is Mick Appleby’s returning Annaf, who makes his first appearance of the campaign, with Tim Easterby’s Art Power also in the mix, seeking a first victory of the season.
A winner of the British Champions Sprint Stakes last October, he is yet to race on his preferred soft ground this term, with his connections keeping their fingers crossed for a drop of rain on Merseyside.
“Sadly, the north is not getting the rain that the south is getting for the next couple of days, but I think it will be fine for him to run,” said Alastair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing.
“I always feel a bit sorry for Art Power as he’s always a rather insulting price, but he always still runs well at a big price and hopefully he will on Saturday.
“He’s been running well all year and he hasn’t yet had his ground either, not once. Hopefully he’ll have it at some point, maybe at Ascot at the end of the year.
“It’s not going to be quick on Saturday, so it’s very likely he’ll run, but any rain would obviously be preferred.”
Adrian Murray’s Group One-winning juvenile Bucanero Fuerte, Jessica Harrington’s Givemethebeatboys and Ken Condon’s Moss Tucker all make the journey from Ireland.
Charlie Fellowes’ Vadream, James Fanshawe’s Kind Of Blue and Andrew Balding’s Flora Of Bermuda – supplemented into the contest for £20,000 on Monday – complete a loaded list of contenders for the Group One prize.
