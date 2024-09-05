Inisherin and Elite Status head sweet 16 in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

The duo are disputing affairs at the top of the betting lists and bring top sprinting form to the table, with Kevin Ryan’s Royal Ascot hero Inisherin returning to the scene of an impressive win in the Sandy Lane Stakes earlier in the season.

Elite Status attempts to supplement his two Newbury triumphs this term and is one of three for Karl Burke, alongside recent Deauville scorer Spycatcher and last year’s fourth Swingalong.

Burke, who recalls his filly Quiet Reflection being “electric” when winning the Sprint Cup on soft ground in 2016, said: “Clifford (Lee) has chosen to stick with Elite Status, who is the youngster of the party and goes there on an upward curve.

"The issue with Elite Status knocking his joint seems very much behind him and since Ascot he’s been very good. He obviously put up a big performance at Newbury last time and he’s training very well, so we are very hopeful.

"He handles some cut in the ground and going on the easy side of good would be fine, but we wouldn’t want a lot of rain for him so I was pleased to hear that they were expecting it to dry out a bit before Saturday.

"If that was the case it would suit both Elite Status and Swingalong, but obviously the softer the better so far as Spycatcher is concerned. One way or another we’ve got the ground covered, and I think if there’s any soft in the description Spycatcher will take his chance."

Jasour has recovered from the setback that saw him miss out on a run over five furlongs at Goodwood and will represent Clive Cox, while last year’s runner-up Shouldvebeenaring will have the chance to go one better for Richard Hannon and owners Middleham Park Racing.