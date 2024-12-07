Ile Atlantique ran out an impressive winner on his chasing debut

The scopey six-year-old went close in Grade 1 company over hurdles in the early part of the season, but his campaign fizzled out somewhat, including when down the field in the two-mile Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

However, stepped back up in trip and fitted with a tongue-tie for this debut over fences, he was allowed to stride on at the head of affairs by Paul Townend.

Though he didn’t meet every fence on a perfect stride, it was notable how quick he was over his fences, taking lengths out of his rivals at most obstacles.

With each of his rivals struggling to keep tabs before two out, including main market rival Waterford Whispers (3/1) who was eventually beaten nine lengths into second, Ile Atlantique quickened clear after the last once given some rein.

Good Land (17/2), returning from a 633-day absence, was a gallant third.

Betfair and Paddy Power make Ile Atlantique 5/2 favourite from 7/1 for the Faugheen Novices' Chase and cut him to 16s from 33s for the Arkle at Cheltenham.