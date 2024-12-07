Ile Atlantique ran out an impressive winner on his chasing debut at Navan.
The scopey six-year-old went close in Grade 1 company over hurdles in the early part of the season, but his campaign fizzled out somewhat, including when down the field in the two-mile Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.
However, stepped back up in trip and fitted with a tongue-tie for this debut over fences, he was allowed to stride on at the head of affairs by Paul Townend.
Though he didn’t meet every fence on a perfect stride, it was notable how quick he was over his fences, taking lengths out of his rivals at most obstacles.
With each of his rivals struggling to keep tabs before two out, including main market rival Waterford Whispers (3/1) who was eventually beaten nine lengths into second, Ile Atlantique quickened clear after the last once given some rein.
Good Land (17/2), returning from a 633-day absence, was a gallant third.
Betfair and Paddy Power make Ile Atlantique 5/2 favourite from 7/1 for the Faugheen Novices' Chase and cut him to 16s from 33s for the Arkle at Cheltenham.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
“I just let him learn today on it, he had to figure it out a bit himself,” said Townend. “We could have gone out and winged everything, but he would learn more if he could do it himself.
“He rides a stronger horse this year. There were question marks of him seeing out his races before, but I think he has just needed all the time. A fence will help him with that as well, and maturity. He’s fast from one side to the other. Hopefully, he is going to have a good novice chase season.
“I like him a lot – I loved him last year and he didn’t fulfil what I thought he was going to do. I just think sitting on him, he’s so big this year, and he has taken this much time.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.