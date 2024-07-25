Hurdling great Istabraq, the triple Champion Hurdle winner, dies aged 32

Initially a smart Flat horse for John Gosden, the son of Sadler’s Wells went on to become one of the greatest and most popular National Hunt horses of the modern era after joining Aidan O’Brien.

In all Istabraq won 23 of his 29 races over obstacles, most famously becoming the fifth horse to win three Champion Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival in 2000.

He also won the 1997 Royal and Sunalliance Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham as well as four Irish Champion Hurdles, two Hatton’s Grace Hurdles and an Aintree Hurdle over the course of his glittering career.

Istabraq’s racing days came to an end after being pulled up in his bid for a fourth Champion Hurdle success at Cheltenham in 2002 and he has since enjoyed a long and happy retirement at McManus’ Martinstown Stud in County Limerick, celebrating his 32nd birthday in May.