How Wootton Bassett became a Coolmore asset

With a potentially big day for his two-year-olds at Saint-Cloud, John Ingles charts the remarkable rise of Wootton Bassett through the stallion ranks.

At the Book 1 session of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale earlier this month, M. V. Magnier representing Coolmore and Alex Elliott bidding on behalf of Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing traded blows over a yearling that the successful bidder Elliott described afterwards as ‘as close to perfection as you can get’. Not surprising then that it took a winning bid of 4.3 million guineas for Amo to come out on top, making lot number 332 not only the most expensive yearling colt sold in the world this year, but also setting a new European record for a yearling colt sold at auction. But it wasn’t a Frankel or a Dubawi which Amo and Coolmore were both so keen to get their hands on but a son of Wootton Bassett whose own profile as a stallion has rocketed in much the same way as the bidding on his son in the Tattersalls ring. The most striking illustration of how far Wootton Bassett has come since going to stud is that he stood for €200,000 at Coolmore this spring – fifty times his stud fee of €4,000 just ten years earlier when he was based in France! But before a look at his rise as a stallion, a reminder of Wootton Bassett the racehorse. The son of Godolphin’s high-class six-/seven-furlong performer Iffraaj was bought for £46,000 at Doncaster’s St Leger Yearling Sales to join Richard Fahey who already trained his useful sprinting half-brother Mister Hardy who’d begun his career winning the Brocklesby. The tall, close-coupled Wootton Bassett didn’t make his own two-year-old debut quite so early but following a successful debut at Ayr in June he remained unbeaten in five starts in his juvenile season.

After winning a novice at Doncaster, Wootton Bassett claimed two very valuable prizes, the St Leger Yearling Stakes at York and the Weatherbys Insurance £300,000 2-y-o Stakes at Doncaster which suggested that neither Group company nor the step up to seven furlongs would be beyond him. He proved as much in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, where he was also encountering soft ground for the first time, making all the running to provide both his trainer, and jockey Paul Hanagan (in what was to be the first of his two championship-winning seasons), with their first Group 1 successes. There was another unbeaten two-year-old that season – Frankel – but while Wootton Bassett wasn’t champion two-year-old, with a Timeform rating of 119p his three-year-old prospects looked good and, for what it’s worth, his earnings already amounted to more than half a million pounds which was a lot more than even Frankel banked in his first season. But whereas Frankel more than delivered on his two-year-old promise, Wootton Bassett found life considerably harder at three, failing to reach the frame in his four races, all of them Group 1 contests. After starting favourite back at Longchamp for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and then coming up against Frankel in the St James’s Palace Stakes, he fared no better for the drop back to sprinting in either the Prix Maurice de Gheest or the Sprint Cup. Having gained the most prestigious win of his career in France, it was a Normandy stud which secured his services when the time came for Wootton Bassett to begin his stallion career. Haras d’Etreham set his initial fee at a modest €6,000 which subsequently dropped lower still, as already mentioned, but that was before his first runners started hitting the track. There were to be two big boosts propelling Wootton Bassett up the stallion ranks and the first of those was getting a European champion in his very first crop. With just 23 foals in that first crop, the odds appeared stacked against him but from it emerged the top-class colt Almanzor who remains Wootton Bassett’s highest-rated horse with a Timeform figure of 133. Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, Almanzor not only trained on to become a much better three-year-old than his sire, he stayed much further too, winning the Prix du Jockey Club before completing a Champion Stakes double at Leopardstown and Ascot and in both races being chased home by Found who had won the Arc in between. As a result, Wootton Bassett’s stud fee in 2017 leapt to €20,000 and then doubled two years later as more good horses began to emerge from his still small French crops. Wootton Bassett enjoyed a particularly good year in 2020 when The Summit, Speak of The Devil and Mageva were all placed in French classics and Wooded won the Prix de l’Abbaye. The same year, British trainers enjoyed some notable success with his offspring too, with Audarya winning the Prix Jean Romanet and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf for James Fanshawe and two-year-old Chindit winning the Champagne Stakes at the start of what was to become a very successful career for Richard Hannon. But most significantly, Wootton Bassett’s success was also attracting the attention of Coolmore by now. The second major boost to Wootton Bassett’s stallion career therefore came when he made the move from Normandy to County Tipperary ahead of the 2021 breeding season with a substantial increase in his stud fee to €100,000. That season was to be a pivotal one for Coolmore as in the same year it welcomed Wootton Bassett it had to say goodbye to Galileo who died that summer.