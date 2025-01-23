How the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase has been a key Cheltenham Festival pointer

Three of the last ten winners of the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase who went on to run at that year's Festival won in March, while another four were placed. That level of success is even more impressive when you consider that the race perhaps considered the most natural Festival target - the novice handicap chase - was removed from the running order following the 2020 edition.

That renewal was won by Imperial Aura, who went one place better than in what proved to be an especially strong edition of the Timeform. Imperial Aura had chased home Simply The Betts who also went on to score at that year's Festival, landing the Festival Plate against more experienced handicap chasers.

The Trials Day card was cancelled due to waterlogging in 2021, but in 2022 Imperial Alcazar - carrying the same silks as Imperial Aura - won the Timeform before finishing runner-up in the Plate.

In 2023 Stage Star followed up a comprehensive win in the Timeform with victory in the Grade 1 two-and-a-half-mile novice chase, while his stablemate Ginny's Destiny went close to completing the same double at last year's Festival but was denied by Britain's leading novice chaser Grey Dawning. There was still a Festival winner who graduated from the Timeform last year, though, as Unexpected Party bounced back from a disappointing effort on Trials Day to land the Grand Annual.

A further tweak to the Festival running order means that the Grade 1 two-and-a-half-mile novice chase has been scrapped, but the novice handicap chase is back on the programme. Mister Whitaker completed the Trials Day and Festival novice handicap chase double in 2018.

So what have recent winners of the Timeform novice handicap chase had in common?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the race tends to provide such a strong piece of form, most of the trends point towards wanting a progressive, unexposed sort with the potential to prove a long way ahead of their mark.