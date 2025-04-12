Ayr Review | Cracking Rhapsody won the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle

A review of the rest of the action from Ayr on Scottish Grand National day as Cracking Rhapsody won the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Another scalp for Whillans in the Scottish Champion Hurdle Local trainer Ewan Whillans was celebrating once again as Cracking Rhapsody (10/1) bettered last year’s third in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle by going two places better. The Craig Nichol-ridden winner was never far from the pace set by Ooh Betty (12/1) and Welsh Charger, and had to show plenty of resolution on the run-in to see off the well-backed 9/4 favourite Kabral Du Mathan. Ooh Betty rallied for a running-on third ahead of Dysart Enos (7/1) in fourth. The Skelton-trained Valgrand took a heavy fall at the second hurdle, while Mullins' Ethical Diamond could only finish seventh, meaning there was no discernible change in the trainers’ championship at this stage of the afternoon. Valgrand wasn't the only one to take a tumble, however, with the winning jockey parting company with his mount after crossing the line. Nichol told ITV Racing’s Alice Plunkett: “He just sort of tripped and I fell off – he's made a fool of me. “He’s tough, a gem of a horse, and he’s won two Morebattle Hurdles now. “He’s as tough as nails and if you could pay for a heart like this he’d be priceless. “You always want to win at Cheltenham and the Grand National, but to win the Scottish Grand National is the one I want really to win before I’m done, and to get the Scottish Champion Hurdle is great, too.” Whillans told Racing TV’s Gordon Brown: “We are unbelievably proud of the horse. “We were worried about the ground with the weather leading up to this but they’ve done a great job at the track. “It’s unbelievable. “He’s not a massive horse so we didn’t want him to carry too much weight but we can enjoy the summer now. “We’ve spoken about popping over some fences but we will probably leave him hurdling and run him in some good races next year – if he can win one then great, if not then it doesn’t matter.”

No joy for Mullins or Skelton in Ayr opener

The Other Mozzie wins at Ayr

There was an Irish winner of the opening Scotty Brand Handicap Chase at Ayr however it wasn’t the one many expected as the Willie Mullins-trained 2/1 favourite Western Diego could only manage a well-beaten fifth behind compatriot The Other Mozzie (6/1). The Gavin Cromwell-trained six-year-old moved swiftly into contention before the turn for home as the field packed behind the Dan Skelton-trained leader Etalon, and quickly put the race to bed under Sean Flanagan with fluent jumps at the last two obstacles. Homme Public (13/2) stayed on best of the rest to take a clear second, with last year’s winner Tommy’s Oscar back in third. Winning owner Jimmy Fyffe told ITV Racing's Oli Bell: “He’s done it so well! At Cheltenham he was going well at two miles - he jumped and travelled well - but didn’t get home up the hill. “I was worried that might have taken too much out of him but it hadn't and he was so good today. “To get a winner [at local track Ayr on Scottish Grand National day] is out of this world!”

Ayr winner for local boy King

Masaccio (far side) on his way to winning at Ayr

Round two of the heavyweight boxing match between Mullins and Skelton for the trainers’ championship saw a similarly tight finish to the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, with Masaccio getting the better of Eyed after the final fence, though it wasn’t one which featured either of the big two trainers. Despite a solid book of form this season, the Alan King-trained winner was sent off at 10/1 but belied those odds to run down the 3/1 favourite Eyed – trained by Hughie Morrison - late in the day under Tom Cannon. The winner, whose trainer chose to go Flat racing at Newbury rather than journey north to his old stomping ground, was owned until recently by Niall Farrell and Max McNeill and will now be aimed at races like the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November. Mullins’ Loughglynn was pulled up early in the race, while Skelton’s Theformismighty was well held in third. Cannon told ITV Racing: “He was very, very impressive. “He had a go at three miles at Kempton earlier in the season and it didn't really suit him, but he's been shaping like three miles would be right up his street. “It was a messy race but he picked up well after two out and he jumped well on the whole. “His former owner Niall Farrell passed away a few weeks ago - it's great that he has won for his family. “Alan [King] was very lucky that Fame And Fortune won on this card last season and I'm sure he’ll be sending a few up next year, too.” Speaking to Racing TV, owner Max McNeill added: "Niall and I have had some great horses and a great time. He sadly passed away around Cheltenham time and this one was for him. "I must have fired 50 bullets at this meeting but this is out first winner on Scottish Grand National day – I first came here in 1974 and it’s a great race. I was here when Red Rum won." On Masaccio's generous starting price, McNeill explained: " “When I woke up this morning he was 4/1 joint favourite and I thought that was fair enough. “Then we had a glass of champagne and I saw he was around 8/1 and I wondered if he was alright! "We will have a chat but the Coral Gold Cup is a race we like to run in. He’s covered himself in glory at the track this season and that looks the right sort of race for him now.

Successful raiding party for Tom Lacey stable

The Lord Maid powers to victory

The Lord Maid (10/1) stayed on well to land the UK Greentech Glasgow Seafield Trophy Mares' Handicap Hurdle, giving trainer Tom Lacey another big-race winner for the second week in a row following the win of Cruz Control at Aintree last weekend. The Value Racing-owned winner was always prominent under Stan Sheppard and got first run on runner-up Lavida Adiva (6/1) who came from further back under Brian Hughes. Fox’s Fancy (6/1) hit the front before the second last flight of hurdles but had no more to offer before the last and was eventually third ahead of Rockola Vogue in fourth. Mullins’ Armed And Fabulous was fifth. Sheppard told ITV Racing: “She’s not the fastest in the world and they probably didn’t go fast enough for her the last time out. “I wanted to make plenty of use of her today and she saw it out really well. “She jumped ok – she could have been better – so there’s some room for improvement there. “That’s two good weekends in a row so hopefully we can keep going.”

