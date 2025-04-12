Menu icon
Dysart Dolomite gives Willie Mullins a second winner at Ayr
Trainers' title race: Willie Mullins closes on Dan Skelton

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat April 12, 2025 · 20 min ago

Willie Mullins is 1/8 to successfully defend his UK trainers’ championship with Paddy Power after closing to within £1,454.50 of Dan Skelton.

A one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National were the main contributors as Captain Cody and Klark Kent led home the field.

The trainer was also on target with Dysart Dolomite in the closing bumper while Chart Topper contributed £4,784 when chasing home Gala Maher in the Tennent’s Lager Novices’ Hurdle.

Skelton looked home and hosed before Mullins saddled a one, two, three, five in last week’s Randox Grand National and was still £170,000 clear before Saturday’s action.

The battle runs through to the meeting at Sandown on April 26 and the two-day Cheltenham fixture on Wednesday and Thursday will be the next significant stepping stone.

