Trainers' title race: Willie Mullins closes on Dan Skelton

Willie Mullins is 1/8 to successfully defend his UK trainers’ championship with Paddy Power after closing to within £1,454.50 of Dan Skelton.
A one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National were the main contributors as Captain Cody and Klark Kent led home the field.
The trainer was also on target with Dysart Dolomite in the closing bumper while Chart Topper contributed £4,784 when chasing home Gala Maher in the Tennent’s Lager Novices’ Hurdle.
Skelton looked home and hosed before Mullins saddled a one, two, three, five in last week’s Randox Grand National and was still £170,000 clear before Saturday’s action.
The battle runs through to the meeting at Sandown on April 26 and the two-day Cheltenham fixture on Wednesday and Thursday will be the next significant stepping stone.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.