How many runners will there be in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival?

Our man reacts to this week's Unibet Champion Hurdle scratches and highlights major concerns around the state of the division at the moment.

What’s the Champion Hurdle story you like to tell? The I was there – or I was on – moment that manifests itself as clear as day when that first drop of the black stuff meets your lips the Monday of Cheltenham week. We'll all have them - it'll be Dawn Run for some lucky souls with long memories, or maybe See You Then hot on her heels in the mid-80s. There was a glint in Niall Hannity's eye when talking of Kribensis on this week's Get Stuck In - it's hard to miss. For others it might be Rooster Booster and his rise from County to Champion in 2002-03. The recent passing of Hardy Eustace brought back very fond memories of not only him but of Brave Inca, Macs Joy and the magnificent monkey that is Harchibald (still going strong at 25, you'll be pleased to hear). Maybe some readers backed Sublimity at huge prices in 2007, or kept the faith with Alan King and his plucky five-year-old Katchit the following season. Hurricane Fly, Faugheen and Annie Power are hard to forget for team Mullins, so too the mumblings from the knowledgeable locals as Binocular - deemed a non-runner less than a month beforehand - returned victorious to beat Khyber Kim in 2010.

It’ll probably always be Istabraq for me. Although, in typical fashion, yours truly was only physically present for one of Istabraq’s memorable Festival performances, and that was his final appearance when pulled-up by Charlie Swan in front of the packed stands in his belated attempt to win the Tuesday highlight for a fourth time in a row. The 2001 edition which was, incidentally - the Law of Sod demands it - supposed to be my first trip to the meeting, but had been lost due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. There were 14 horses there to take on Istabraq – now considered Timeform’s joint-second best hurdler of all time – in the Cotswolds that day in 2002. Aidan O’Brien’s star had beaten the eventual winner Hors La Loi II, and 10 others, by four lengths in the year 2000; he’d readily seen off 13 rivals in ’99, and dispatched 17 rivals by 12 lengths and up in ’98. There's no denying the size and strength of those Champion Hurdle fields contributed greatly to making Istabraq’s successes so noteworthy, not only to the racing data analysts but the wider paying public too. Seeing him skip past Blue Royal on the bridle at the final flight before burning up the run-in well clear of a hard-fought battle for second left not a single onlooker in any doubt as to what they were witnessing.