‘Once in a lifetime horse’ Hardy Eustace dies

The hugely popular gelding was trained by the late Dessie Hughes to win 14 times in a 48-race career, including a trio of Cheltenham Festival victories.

Having landed the Royal & SunAlliance Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park in 2003 under Kieran Kelly, he returned 12 months later to make all in the Champion Hurdle at 33/1, partnered by Conor O’Dwyer.

Hardy Eustace was a 7/2 joint-favourite for the same race in 2005 when showing tremendous battling qualities to get the better of Harchibald and Brave Inca in one of the most memorable Champion Hurdles of recent times.

He was retired from racing in 2009 and had been at the Irish National Stud since 2015.