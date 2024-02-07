WATCH: Get Stuck In Series 2, Episode 11 including Ben Pauling & Johnny Burke

Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Martin Dixon and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion.

The trio debate our question of the week: What was your key takeaway from the Dublin Racing Festival? Before moving on to the tracker horses and weekend best bets. They look at the Caldwell Construction dispersal sale as well as the current state of play in the Champion Hurdle.

Ben has news on his big Betfair Hurdle hope Tellherthename, who will be ridden by Harry Cobden, Daryl reflects on the Dublin Racing Festival and looks ahead to Matata's run in the JCB Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick while Johnny has two big rides on the Super Saturday card in Altobelli and Boothill.

Patrick Mullins is along to pick out his top moment from the Dublin Racing Festival and guides us through the Closutton trio for Saturday's big Newbury showpiece, including ante-post favourite Ocastle Des Mottes.

