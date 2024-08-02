Horses to follow from Qatar Goodwood Festival: Three two-year-olds of note

Timeform analyst Kieran Clark nominates a trio of juveniles he's taking a positive view on following the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Kieran Clark analysis: MR LIGHTSIDE (IRE) a stablemate of the winner (Big Mojo), had beaten a next-time-out scorer at Nottingham and continues to improve in leaps and bounds, looking well up to this better company, the emphasis on speed right up his street; handy, tanked along, led halfway, tackled 1f out, edged out last ½f, held when bumped close home; will remain of plenty of interest and could be hard to peg back in the Roses Stakes at York next month.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

KC analysis: BLUE ZODIAC (IRE) shaped well, coming from further back than the remainder in the frame after being a bit squeezed for room by the favourite at the start; raced off the pace, pushed along 2f out, good headway entering final 1f, kept on; bears repeating that the nature of a nursery will suit and she's one to look out for in such company.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

KC analysis: TUNDRA ROSE (IRE) (£90,000Y: by Tamayuz: first foal: dam once-raced half-sister to very smart 7f-1¼m (including Lockinge Stakes) winner Mustashry (by Tamayuz) shaped with plenty of encouragement having been gambled on (18/1 earlier in the day), the yard's 2-y-os going along nicely at present; waited with, ran green 3f out, good headway out wide under 2f out, kept on; likely to stay 1m and a looks banker for a similar race in the north.

Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers