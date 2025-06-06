Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Saturday's Horses In Focus For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown. Epsom Ruby’s Profit – 14:10

Jer Batt – 14:45

Pride of Arras – 15:30

Delacroix – 15:30

Nightwalker – 15:30

Small Fry – 16:15

Grecian Legacy – 17:00

Chepstow Moe’s Legacy – 17:30

Vape – 20:30

Doncaster Ishe Worth Agamble – 16:35

Squealer – 17:45

Way of Stars – 18:15

Worcester Leading Force – 15:05

Punchestown Riggs – 14:20

Saturday's Best Bet PRIDE OF ARRAS - 15:30 Epsom

It looks an intriguing renewal of the Derby and it is PRIDE OF ARRAS who is taken to come out on top. He started favourite when making a winning debut over a mile at Sandown on his sole start last season, looking a really bright prospect, and he confirmed that impression when running out an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes at York on his return last month. He very much took the eye beforehand that day, appearing to have strengthened up well during the off-season, and he relished the step up to a mile and a quarter. His performance that day can be marked up further, too, given he had to wait longer than all of his rivals for a run, but when the gaps opened he readily stretched clear of the reopposing Damysus. Pride of Arras is bred to appreciate the step up to a mile and a half and he's bred to handle Epsom well (two of his dam's first three foals have won at this track). A fine looking type, with bags of scope for further improvement, he's a most exciting type, and has leading claims of being the sixth horse this century to do the Dante and Derby double.