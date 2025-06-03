Aidan O’Brien is confident The Lion In Winter has improved for his seasonal reappearance as he finalises preparations for the Betfred Derby on Saturday.

The son of Sea The Stars was racing for the first time since winning the Acomb at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival the previous August in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante last month and having been keen for the first three furlongs, faded into sixth behind Pride Of Arras. It was a performance that saw him lose Epsom favouritism to stablemate Delacroix and although briefly regaining it, he’s now fourth best and as big as 7/1. However the trainer said on Tuesday: “We think he has made good progress since the Dante, which we thought he would as he was only just ready to start in the Dante. You are probably better off in a trial knowing that you are going to come forward. “He was a bit behind fitness-wise at York and was very fresh, but everything has gone well since. We learnt at York that it looked like he was going to get a mile-and-a-quarter well if he hadn’t got a bit of interference in the straight. Ryan looked after him and if he hadn’t been interfered with he might have been third and if hadn’t been keen early he might have been closer still.

“He only had the two runs as a two-year-old – he won his maiden at the Curragh and then the Acomb at York. Ruling Court who was behind him in the Acomb came out and won the Guineas. You are never sure, but we always thought there was a strong possibility he would stay. “He is a good traveller, as he showed in the Acomb and the Dante. Ryan was happy with how he travelled in the Dante – he just got a bit chopped when he was getting ready to challenge. Ryan just nursed him after that and he wasn’t beaten far for third in the end. The Derby will only be his second run of the year and you would imagine whatever he does he is going to come forward again. We couldn’t have asked for any more from him since York.” O’Brien still expects stable jockey Ryan Moore to plump for Delacroix although the final decision will be made just before the 1pm deadline on Wednesday. That leaves Wayne Lordan and Colin Keane to pick up the rides on the other two colts. Of Delacroix, the current Derby favourite, O’Brien said: “Everything has gone well with him. He has won his two trials here, which we always use for our potential Derby horses. He started off in the Ballysax and then went to the Leopardstown Derby Trial and we were very happy with both runs. We found out that he gets a mile-and-a-quarter and there is every chance he will get a mile-and-a-half. “He is a big, powerful horse and we feel he has been going the right way every week. I’d imagine he’ll be fairly forward on Saturday – that will be Ryan’s decision if he rides him. He is a straightforward and uncomplicated horse we think.” There are no question marks over stamina with Lambourn either following his Chester Vase win. “He looks like a horse that will stay further and is straightforward. He got the trip at Chester and is a well-balanced horse, so we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on. We couldn’t have been happier with him at Chester when Ryan gave him a good ride. We knew it would be plenty sharp enough for him but he coped with it," the trainer added on a Zoom call organised by The Jockey Club.

Minnie Hauk, Giselle and Whirl are all on target for Friday’s Betfred Oaks where the same three jockeys will be employed. Again there’s no firm decision over who Moore will ride although the trainer would “imagine it will be Minnie Hauk”. Of the Cheshire Oaks winner he said: “We liked her last year when she won on her second start. She is a lovely straightforward filly, and we think she has come forward loads since Chester. We needed to get a run into her before the Oaks and Chester suited her perfectly – we knew it wouldn’t be too demanding on her and she would learn plenty. “She came out of Chester very well and we have been very happy with her since. She is a lovely filly with a good nature who is a good traveller with a good stride to her. She shows plenty of speed in her half-speeds. We have always been very happy with her and think she will stay.”

