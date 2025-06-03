Rossa Ryan interview | 'Everything is right' for Pride Of Arras chance in Betfred Derby

Finding a horse good enough to match the achievements of Bluestocking was always going to be a challenge for jockey Rossa Ryan, but in leading Betfred Derby contender Pride Of Arras he could have his answer.
Last year Ryan and the now retired Bluestocking proved the perfect match on the racetrack after soaring to three Group One wins starting in the Pretty Polly Stakes and ending in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with a Prix Vermeille sandwiched in between for good measure.
News of her retirement was always likely after such a stellar campaign, but being attached to the ever-burgeoning yard of Ralph Beckett a ready made replacement was never likely to be far away for the 24 year old.
Early season results might not have gone to plan with several Classic bubbles burst, but on May 15th that all changed when the son of New Bay thrust himself towards the head of the market for the Epsom Downs showpiece with a win in the Dante Stakes at York (see free video replay, below).
And with their date centre stage at the iconic Surrey venue creeping ever closer Ryan, who is chasing a first British Classic success, is now excited to see what is ‘under the bonnet’ of the Vimy and David Aykroyd-owned colt on his Group One debut.
Ryan said: “I sat on him last week and he seemed in good stead. He looks great and he has tightened up a lot. There is plenty of life about him and everything is right.
“Ralph will have him A1 and he wouldn’t be running him if he didn’t think he would be bang there with a chance.
“If we get there safe and sound and have one good rattle at them there will be no excuses.
“Profile wise there wouldn’t be much between the Arc and the Derby. As for stature though the Derby is the race to win.
“I always thought the Arc is the best race in the world. We had an absolute world-class mare last year in Bluestocking and it is very hard to replace a filly like that.
“However, in Pride Of Arras we have a horse where the dream is still very much alive and he might be the horse to step up to the plate and replace her. It is going to be a great day.”
After making a winning debut at Sandown Park on his sole start at two, Pride Of Arras was dismissed by the bookmakers on the Knavesmire after being sent off an unfancied 18/1 chance, largely thanks to the presence of then ante-post Derby favourite The Lion In Winter.
While the bookmakers will not be making the same mistake again come the weekend Ryan admits that the manner of his big race mount’s Group Two success caught him slightly by surprise.
Ryan said: “They had possibly overpriced him in the Dante because we hadn’t fully started hitting form. It is only since the Dante that our horses have been running well.
“A lot of ours were just needing that first run, and I imagine they thought the same of Pride Of Arras. If you looked at him in the paddock you would have thought he would definitely come forward for the run.
“He did quietly surprise me in the Dante as to how much ability was there, purely because we hadn’t asked too many questions at home. Any that we had asked him he gave us enough of an answer for.
“Everyone at home was excited, and even more so when he passed the post first in the Dante as to what potentially we could have.”
Striking gold in the £1.5 million mile and a half will require Pride Of Arras to step forward again if he is to maintain his unbeaten record.
And although he is yet to race over a trip this far, or tackle a course that is as undulating, Ryan is confident he will tick both of those boxes.
Ryan added: “I had no fear whatsoever of him getting the trip in the Dante and I think he has the right pedigree to suggest that he will get the mile and a half.
“He has got the right mind frame and he is a very well balanced horse. He has got everything going for him.
“Trinity College ran in the Prix du Jockey Club and finished fourth on Sunday and Sea Scout beat him at Epsom. Sea Scout was a good long way behind us at York so that is a nice little bit of form behind us.
“The thing with him is that I know I can put him wherever I want and he will settle.
“I will treat the race the same as I would do going out anywhere else. It is just obviously a much more higher profile race. If you treat them any differently then that is where things go wrong.
“I think it is more excitement that I’m feeling, as opposed to nerves, as to what could potentially be there.”
While Ryan is focused on securing the best result possible with Pride Of Arras he has selected the horse he expects to be the chief danger to his chances along with nominating another rival he believes could be a surprise package.
He added: “Delacroix and Ruling Court are two very good horses that are ahead of him in the market. Delacroix is definitely bred to stay, whereas Ruling Court I’m not sure.
“I know the Justify side would say he will stay, but his dam’s side is very pacey, so he has a question mark, but with Delacroix there is no question mark about him getting the trip.
“Ralph also has Stanhope Gardens in there, who has possibly been overlooked a little bit, so the team have two live chances going into the race
“It is a great problem to have for Ralph, but I couldn’t be happier with my lad. We can only ride our own race, and if we are good enough we are good enough.”
Family is close to the heart of Ryan and while winning last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Bluestocking was a special moment, it was topped, for personal reasons, by his success aboard the daughter of Camelot in the Pretty Polly.
And while the voices of thousands will be roaring on their selections to victory none are likely to shout louder than Ryan’s dad David according to the Group One winning rider should he make the journey down to the track.
Ryan added “You will probably think I’m mad, but I think the Pretty Polly meant more to me than the Arc last year just because my grandparents were there and it was a family affair.
“They don’t get to go racing much so to have them there and watch me win was a moment I will always treasure.
“I think my father is talking about coming over, and he usually comes to the big meetings. It would be great if he does. I would say he will probably run the last furlong with me if he is bang there.
“It is an absolute privilege of a position to be in with a horse like this and for fantastic owners, who have been long supporters of Ralph’s yard. Saturday can’t come quick enough now.”
