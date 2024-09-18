Horse Racing Tips: Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Festival, day one preview

Ed Watson is our man on the ground for Scotland’s biggest and most valuable Flat fixture of the year. In the first of three daily pieces, the Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst casts an eye over the day one action.

CATALYSE (1.42 Ayr) Richard Fahey’s decision to run CATALYSE in the meeting curtain-raiser, rather than the nursery on Friday he makes a point of targeting every year, could be interpreted as a pointer to the chances of Bonnie’s Boy in that particular contest. Or it could just be that James Doyle is Ayr-bound on Thursday and able to ride the Wathnan-owned colt, whereas he’ll be at Newbury for his main employers 24 hours later. Either way, Starspangledbanner juvenile Caalyse looks capable of shrugging off a 7lb penalty and making up for lost time during a summer that never was. A taking winner on debut at Hamilton in early June (replay below), Catalyse headed to Royal Ascot a fortnight later seemingly as Wathnan’s main hope for the Coventry.

While owner companions Electrolyte and Columnist (also a Fahey stable-mate) hit the frame at huge prices, Catalyse and Doyle trailed home in mid-pack behind Rashabar, who defied a clear track disadvantage to land that Group 2. Of the first 10 finishers, Brian Meehan’s winner was the only one to race in a smaller group towards the far rail. Catalyse was third home in that smaller group, a neck behind the now 103-rated Camille Pissarro. Clearly it wasn’t the plan to miss the next three months of the summer to wait for a novice race at Ayr, and that absence raises some questions about how ready he will be to hit the ground running after 93 days in cold storage. Yet the positive impression Catalyse created at Hamilton remains fresh in my mind, while the step up to 7f for the first time shouldn’t pose a problem for a juvenile who could still have Group-race potential. The Inside Word “He won well at Hamilton for Oisin Orr but then bombed out for me at Royal Ascot. He got worked up in the stalls that day and didn’t run much of a race. He’s been off the track for a while since then, but Richard is obviously happy with him again now." - James Doyle, jockey

CHESHIRE DANCER (4.15 Ayr)

The hat-trick-seeking Dancingwithmyself is poised to go off favourite for this fillies-only handicap after back-to-back Ripon wins. She’s a keen-goer who was well-served by an overly strong pace when seeing it out strongly over 1m4f last time. Back in trip and into a race which has a Timeform pace forecast of ‘very weak’, she could be vulnerable off a 6lb higher mark. CHESHIRE DANCER improved for the step up to this trip for the first time at Sandown three weeks ago, chasing home a lightly-raced and upwardly mobile William Haggas three-year-old filly, who’d entered handicaps off a lenient opening mark. Hugo Palmer’s grey posted a 6lb higher Timeform figure in drawing almost five lengths clear of the third horse, despite Oisin Murphy not riding her out to the line once he accepted there was no catching the winner. A 3lb rise to a career-high mark of 82 isn’t ideal, but I suspect there’s more to come from this daughter of Phoenix Of Spain over this new trip. Her previous winning form over 1m will also stand her in good stead should this develop into a tactical affair. Queen Of Soldiers has been bitterly disappointing on her two most recent starts, but an opening handicap mark of 80 is likely to prove workable if getting back to the level that saw her run last week’s Group 2 Park Hill winner Nakheel to a head on debut at Ascot in May.

NEVER BETTER (4.48 Ayr)