Horse racing tips: Best bets at Huntingdon and Ffos Las on Sunday March 1

Andrew Asquith has two selections and Huntingdon and Ffos Las on Sunday.

Sunday View: Sunday March 1 2pts win Icare Grandchamp in the 14:25 Huntingdon at 15/8 (bet365, Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Sparkling Duke in the 15:00 Ffos Las at 11/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

On what is a rather subdued day of racing, finding suitable bets has been tricky, but I think ICARE GRANDCHAMP needs keeping on side in the CopyBet John Bigg “Oxo” Handicap Chase at Huntingdon. His strike rate over fences isn’t bad at all, winning three of his seven starts in this sphere, with two of them coming at similar trips to this.

Icare Grandchamp looked ready for his reappearance at Newbury in December (on his toes and taken down to the start early) and he shaped much better than the bare result, making good inroads and looking threatening when a blunder at the second-last took the wind out of his sails. That looked a strong race for the grade on paper, and he jumped better at Haydock next time (he did unseat his rider on the way to the start, though), avoiding any noteworthy mistakes and he was the only one to give an improving novice something to think about. The winner of that race fell next time – he started 6/4 favourite for a better race – but those in behind franked the form well, with the fourth and fifth both winning on their next outings. Icare Grandchamp also did his bit for the form when going one place better down in trip at Plumpton, and he was value for quite a bit more than the official margin of three quarters of a length suggests.

He went with plenty of enthusiasm that day, jumping well in the main, but a less-than-fluent leap at the last halted his momentum somewhat, resulting in his jockey having to work a fair bit harder than what looked likely. This is a deeper race, but a subsequent 4lb rise in the weights more than likely underestimates him, and the return to this longer trip should suit him well. He should get a good tow into this from likely front runner Mahons Glory and Icare Grandchamp has more to offer as a chaser. Conditions are set to be testing at Ffos Las – there is a precautionary inspection at 7.30am Sunday – and one horse who will revel in testing ground is SPARKLING DUKE, who is bidding to make it three wins from three starts at the track in the Amroth Bay Static Caravan Sales Handicap Hurdle.

He never managed to win for Joe Tizzard, and he isn’t the most straightforward, but he had won in points for Joshua Newman prior to joining Kayley Woollacott, and duly opened his account under Rules at the first time of asking for new connections in a two and a half mile handicap hurdle at this course. That was just a modest handicap, but he gradually reeled in the runner-up, who was chasing a hat-trick and has since run well in defeat, so the form isn’t too shabby. Sparkling Duke started favourite at Exeter next time, but his jumping wasn’t as assured – he all but came down at the seventh flight – and his temperament also got the better of him to some extent. However, it was hard not to be impressed by his most recent victory over this course and distance at the end of January, quickly bouncing back to form in some style with cheekpieces refitted. That race turned into a proper slog, only five horses finishing and coming home at big intervals, but Sparkling Duke relished conditions, in control from three out and clear when not so tidy at the last. The handicapper has raised him 7lb in the weights since, which looks fair enough and, still early days with this yard, he’s well worth following when the mud is flying, particularly at a track he has a good record at, while he’s also totally unexposed at this trip.