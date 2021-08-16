The trailblazing jockey, who has just racked up 150 winners for the second successive year, was the first sporting star to be featured in ITV4's new documentary 'Against All Odds' on Tuesday night - on which she explained the heartbreaking family circumstances behind one of her many landmark triumphs.

Just three weeks after the highs of achieving a second career Royal Ascot win on Amtiyaz back in June, Doyle's mum was diagnosed with breast cancer and was subsequently booked in for an operation on July 27.

That was the same day the 25-year-old was due to ride superstar Trueshan in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

Caroline Doyle said: "Hol rang me in the morning or the night before, saying, ‘I should be with you’. I said there's nothing you can do and I said all I want you to do… 'I want to wake up and know that you've won on Trueshan'."

Doyle said: "I just felt really bad, I just felt like such a bad person that I couldn’t be there with her. It was probably the first time in my life I felt a bit of pressure. Usually I’m quite relaxed. Maybe I'm good at covering things up.

"But we were all very worried. It’s your worst nightmare. I wanted my mum to wake up and feel good, feel happy, to give her something to be happy about."

On the day itself, Caroline came out of theatre about half an hour before the big race and managed to watch her daughter claim her second ever Group One triumph on her phone.

She said: "It was getting later and later in the day and I kept thinking, ‘when are they going to take me in?’ Anyway, eventually I came out of the theatre and I looked at the clock and it was 3 o'clock.

"I said to the nurse, 'my daughter's riding at 3.35 in a big race, is there any chance I can be back at the ward by then?’ He said, 'I'll do everything I can to get you there'. Well, I went to the ward like I was in a rally car in the bed! I got there just in time, it was about half past. I got my phone and set it up just in time to watch it."