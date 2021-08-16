Hollie Doyle recorded her 150th winner of the year as Space Cowboy capitalised on his Tapeta experience to book his place at All-Weather Championships Finals Day.

Richard Spencer’s colt was contesting Newcastle’s Watch Racing Free Online At Coral EBF Conditions Stakes, the first of this winter’s fast-track qualifiers for the championship finale – which is to be held back at Gosforth Park in April, following its switch from Lingfield. Space Cowboy made all at 4-1 under Doyle – who was completing a double, having already won the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free EBF Restricted Novice Stakes aboard Archie Watson’s Verona Star. She was therefore also reaching the 150 milestone for the second successive year, doing so two months ahead of her 2020 schedule.

After seeing off Eldrickjones by half a length in the feature race, Doyle reflected briefly on her own achievement. She told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s been a good year so far, really memorable. I hope I can continue the form.” As for the winner, she added: “He’s a very strong horse – Richard’s done a great job with him, and we’ve always really liked him. “I didn’t really want to make the running there – but no one else wanted to, so I kind of got left in front and did my own thing. “He’s probably only worked for about a furlong and a half – and a few flicks, and he hit the line hard. That will probably be his last run for the year. He’s a really exciting horse for the yard next year.”