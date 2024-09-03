Hollie Doyle rides 1000th winner of her brilliant career

Hollie Doyle brought up a landmark 1,000th career winner in steering Leyhaimur to victory at Goodwood on Tuesday.
Doyle has rewritten the history books since registering her first success 11 years ago, breaking the record for the number of winners ridden by a female jockey in 2019 by chalking up 116 triumphs.
She has enjoyed big-race glory at home and abroad since, just last month registering her ninth European Group One win aboard Bradsell in the Nunthorpe at York.
After drawing a blank from six rides at Brighton on Monday, Doyle headed to the Sussex Downs in need of a double to achieve the four-figure mark and struck first aboard the Robert Cowell-trained Almaty Star in the five-furlong handicap.
She was out of luck in the following race, finishing eighth of 10 on Shimmering Spin, but was soon back in the winner’s circle as David Simcock’s 6-1 shot Leyhaimur ran out a two-and-a-half-length winner of the fillies’ nursery.
“Never when I started off my career did I imagine I would ride this many winners,” a jubilant Doyle told Racing TV.
“I’m just really grateful for all the support I’ve had so far; from trainers, owners, my agent – they’ve done a great job for me so far, even though I’m probably a nightmare to work for. Now all I can think about is the next thousand!”
Doyle has ridden more than 100 winners every year since 2019, with her best tally so far totalling 172 in 2021, and she has already broken the century for this season.
In 2020 she made the breakthrough on the biggest stage, celebrating her first Royal Ascot winner when Alan King’s Scarlet Dragon landed the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. She also rode a five-timer at Windsor and secured her first Group-race success on Dame Maillot in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and became retained ride for Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar.
Perhaps even more significantly, Doyle became the first woman to ride a winner on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot through her old ally Trueshan, before recording a landmark first Group One success when making it a double on Glen Shiel in the Champions Sprint.
Other major achievements include being named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, as well as taking third place in the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Doyle is now thoroughly established at the top of the riding ranks, having secured further Group One gold on Trueshan, The Platinum Queen, Nashwa and Bradsell, while in 2022 she was joint-second in the jockeys’ championship – riding the same amount of winners as her husband, Tom Marquand.
She has also enjoyed success on foreign soil, riding 13 winners during a two-month spell in Japan, winning the Italian Oaks on Shavasana and partnering True Self to victory for Willie Mullins in richly-endowed Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Doyle is not the first British-based female jockey to enjoy 1,000 career victories, with Hayley Turner having accomplished the feat last year.
However, while Turner took 23 years – including some hefty injury absences and a period of retirement – to reach the mark, Doyle has taken less than half that time.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.