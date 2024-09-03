Hollie Doyle rides 1000th winner of her brilliant career

Doyle has rewritten the history books since registering her first success 11 years ago, breaking the record for the number of winners ridden by a female jockey in 2019 by chalking up 116 triumphs.

She has enjoyed big-race glory at home and abroad since, just last month registering her ninth European Group One win aboard Bradsell in the Nunthorpe at York.

After drawing a blank from six rides at Brighton on Monday, Doyle headed to the Sussex Downs in need of a double to achieve the four-figure mark and struck first aboard the Robert Cowell-trained Almaty Star in the five-furlong handicap.

She was out of luck in the following race, finishing eighth of 10 on Shimmering Spin, but was soon back in the winner’s circle as David Simcock’s 6-1 shot Leyhaimur ran out a two-and-a-half-length winner of the fillies’ nursery.

“Never when I started off my career did I imagine I would ride this many winners,” a jubilant Doyle told Racing TV.

“I’m just really grateful for all the support I’ve had so far; from trainers, owners, my agent – they’ve done a great job for me so far, even though I’m probably a nightmare to work for. Now all I can think about is the next thousand!”