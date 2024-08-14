Group 2 Prix Guillame d’Ornano preview | Will Economics return with a win?

Economics returns to the track for the first time since his Dante victory at York in May in the Group 2 Prix Guillame d’Ornano at Deauville on Thursday, but will he return with a win?

Group 2 Prix Guillame d’Ornano overview Click here for full racecard It’s three months since Economics burst onto the scene with a destructive six-length win in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York in May but, while hopes were high he might light up the summer after such an impressive success, he hasn’t been sighted on a racetrack since. That is all due to change at 15:25 (BST) on Thursday when the son of Night Of Thunder goes for the Group 2 Prix Guillame d’Ornano over 1m2f at Deauville, his first start in 91 days and hopefully the launchpad to having a go at the very top level for the first time. The lightly-raced three-year-old has had just the three starts and such inexperience has swayed trainer William Haggas away from the Juddmonte International at York next week in favour of the calmer waters of the Deauville contest, where Hampton Court winner Jayarebe looks his most dangerous rival on all known form. Andre Fabre’s Bright Picture is more of an unknown quantity, but his form ties in closely with another Royal Ascot winner in Calandagan and he won the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud last time - a contest that can be a springboard to higher-level success. Ed Walker’s Almaqam deserves a mention stepping up in trip, too, given the promise he showed when slamming Kikkuli by three-and-three quarter lengths at Sandown in the Heron Stakes, while it would be remiss not to mention the trio of Jean-Claude Rouget-trained outsiders, Arrow Eagle, Wahdan and Safwan, for all that all three need to step up on the form they have shown. It’s not a penalty-kick for Economics by any means, then, but such was the impression he made on the Knavesmire in May it will be disappointing if he can’t take this en route to having a go in Group 1 company. The one physical issue that might concern punters is the fact he returned to the York winners’ enclosure with blood in his nostrils, connections initially putting that down to banging his head on the starting stalls rather than burst blood vessels.

Views from connections William Haggas, trainer: “We think that’s what happened [banging his head on the stalls], but we take no chances with him obviously. We had a few issues in the spring with that sort of thing, but he’s absolutely fine and we scope him every time he works and we haven’t seen a trace of blood, so that doesn’t concern us at the moment. What concerns me personally is how tight the ground might be for him (at Deauville). He’s a great big horse and it’s going to be quick ground, but he’s got to run so we’ll need to get on with it.” “He’s a beautiful looking horse and everything he has done so far has pleased us. He had a gallop at the racecourse at Newmarket about 10 days ago and he looked really good, so I’m really happy with him.” Tom Marquand, jockey: “I’m just really looking forward to having him back on track and he obviously remains an extremely exciting horse. Thursday is going to be a pivotal day in his career in terms of setting goals and plans for the rest of the year. William and Maureen look at their horses and then act accordingly and that is what they have done with this fella. “Seeing him at home, it looks the perfect move (to bide their time) and hopefully he can translate that on the track, having had that time to strengthen and mature – it should have done him the world of good.”

ECONOMICS Timeform Rating & Comment Timeform Rating 133p (8lb clear of second top-rated Almaqam) 42,000F, 160,000Y: strong colt: sixth foal: half-brother to 6f/7f winner La Pome de La Rose (by Charm Spirit): dam, 9.2f-12.5f winner, half-sister to smart 7f/1m winner Pablo: very smart form: won 17-runner maiden at Newbury in April by 1½ lengths from Under Siege: 6/1, still green when followed up in 7-runner Dante Stakes at York last time impressively by 6 lengths from Ancient Wisdom, leading 2f out and quickening clear: will go on to even better things.

Trainer William Haggas: Slight concern over the ground