Ground conditions crucial to festive plans for Kempton king Hewick

The weather will be a significant factor in the likelihood of Hewick defending his title in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.
The nine-year-old came with a storming late run to land the Grade One showpiece last season when trained by Shark Hanlon, whose stable is being supervised by Tara Lee Cogan following the six-month suspension Hanlon received earlier in the year.
Hewick has often switched between hurdles and fences, contesting the Liverpool Hurdle after his Kempton victory and then returning to the larger obstacles to finish third in the Punchestown Gold Cup.
His final run of the last campaign was a runner-up finish in the French Champion Hurdle, after which he was back chasing this autumn to finish third in the BetVictor Chase at Punchestown and then a fine half-length second to Envoi Allen in the Champion Chase at Down Royal.
His Betfair Chase bid was scuppered as the ground came up too soft, and the same issue could arise over Christmas if conditions are slow at Kempton for the King George. A run in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle is the alternative option.
“We’re very ground dependent, we’re going to wait on the weather,” said Cogan.
“The decision will probably be made next week, he’s in very good form and all is well with him. It’s really just a question of the ground.
“We’ve discussed it with TJ (McDonald, owner) and there’s no point choosing one race or another as we’re all on weather watch.
“He’s in great form, Paddy (Hanlon) rides him and he’s very happy with him. It will all come down to the ground.”
Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm’s Il Est Francais came over from France to Kempton to win the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase in brilliant fashion last year and made a winning return to action this season in the Prix Richard et Robert Hennessy.
His next outing was less successful, however, as he was pulled up when never travelling in the Prix la Haye Jousselin.
Extensive tests followed to find the cause of the below-par run and a return trip to England for the King George looked in doubt, but George reports the talented six-year-old to be on-song again and the outing now looks more likely.
“He is in flying form, he obviously disappointed the last time,” George told Equidia.
“He’s very good, we’re going to do a little gallop next week and it’s going to tell us if we go. I feel like he’s in top form and if things go well, we’ll go.”
