Ground conditions crucial to festive plans for Kempton king Hewick

The nine-year-old came with a storming late run to land the Grade One showpiece last season when trained by Shark Hanlon, whose stable is being supervised by Tara Lee Cogan following the six-month suspension Hanlon received earlier in the year.

Hewick has often switched between hurdles and fences, contesting the Liverpool Hurdle after his Kempton victory and then returning to the larger obstacles to finish third in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

His final run of the last campaign was a runner-up finish in the French Champion Hurdle, after which he was back chasing this autumn to finish third in the BetVictor Chase at Punchestown and then a fine half-length second to Envoi Allen in the Champion Chase at Down Royal.

His Betfair Chase bid was scuppered as the ground came up too soft, and the same issue could arise over Christmas if conditions are slow at Kempton for the King George. A run in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle is the alternative option.

“We’re very ground dependent, we’re going to wait on the weather,” said Cogan.